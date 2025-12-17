Prioritise security to save businesses, ACCI charges FG

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has challenged the Federal Government to prioritise security to save businesses and stimulate economic growth.

President of the Chamber, Emeka Obegolu who gave this challenge in Abuja on Tuesday, said insecurity is a direct threat to business and national productivity.

Nigeria is currently grappling with a wave of insecurity that has forced many businesses to shut down or exit the country completely. Obegolu said businesses are operating under increasingly fragile conditions across the country, noting that incidents of banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herder conflicts and illegal mining have disrupted transportation, inflated logistics costs, displaced farmers and endangered workers.

He said as a result of the situation, some businesses have halted expansion plans while suspending ongoing projects. Many, he added, have redirected investments to safer locations within or outside the country.

“If the trend persists, Nigeria faces the risk of capital flight, declining productivity, weakened investor confidence and worsening socio-economic conditions,” he said. He said no country can achieve meaningful economic growth without prioritising security.

“A secure country attracts investment, an insecure one repels it,” he said. Obegolu acknowledged the efforts the government is making to find a lasting solution to the farmers-herders clashes, especially with the Nigeria Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP), which he described as a pivotal initiative for modernising livestock production, reducing conflicts, enhancing animal health systems, and supporting rural development.

“One of the most persistent drivers of rural insecurity remains the farmer–hereder conflict, largely fueled by open grazing. This outdated practice continues to trigger communal clashes, farmland destruction, and population displacement.

“The ACCI strongly supports a national transition to modern ranching systems, including the establishment of structured grazing reserves, well-designed ranching estates, feedlots, and livestock development and veterinary centres,” he said.

On illegal mining, the ACCI president called for the deployment of enhanced satellite and space-based monitoring systems to detect illegal activities in real time, track land-use changes, strengthen regulatory oversight and support rapid enforcement responses.

“With modern geospatial intelligence, Nigeria can curb illegal mining, protect vulnerable communities and restore investor confidence in the solid minerals sector,” he said. He said the ACCI is poised to play a catalytic role in Nigeria’s economic growth at all times.

In the coming year, he said: “The ACCI has developed a robust programme of activities aimed at strengthening the business ecosystem and accelerating economic growth, within a secure and stable environment.”

He listed some of the activities lined up for 2026 to include the national livestock conference and exhibition, the renewable energy conference and exhibition, the circular economy conference, the international railway conference and exhibition, as well as the 21st Abuja International Trade Fair.