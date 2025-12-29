RusselSmith repays N3 billion Series 1 commercial paper

RusselSmith Nigeria Limited, West Africa’s leading indigenous industrial solutions provider, today announced the successful and complete repayment of its N3 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) program, delivering full returns to all investors within the stipulated timeline.

The landmark Series 1 CP was oversubscribed upon launch earlier this year, marking a significant milestone in RusselSmith’s capital markets journey and reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted investment destination in Nigeria’s industrial sector.

“The successful repayment of our inaugural commercial paper is a testament to RusselSmith’s financial discipline and strong operational performance,” said Kayode Adeleke, CEO of RusselSmith. “The oversubscription we received during the issuance reflected the market’s confidence in our business model, and we are delighted to have fulfilled our obligations to investors in full and on schedule.”

Adeleke further stated, “This milestone strengthens our position in Nigeria’s capital markets and demonstrates our capability to access diverse funding sources whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance. We remain committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders.”

By delivering on its obligations with precision and integrity, RusselSmith has reinforced its reputation as a credible and dependable issuer in Nigeria’s debt capital markets, paving the way for deeper capital-market engagement.

The overwhelming response to the issuance underscored investor confidence in RusselSmith’s robust business model, which spans oil and gas services, advanced manufacturing, defence technology, maritime solutions, and aerospace engineering.

With a 20-year legacy of excellence and innovation, RusselSmith has consistently demonstrated operational resilience and financial discipline across market cycles. The company’s diversified revenue streams across critical national infrastructure sectors provide stable cash flows that underpin its debt obligations.