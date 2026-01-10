Shipping lines, airlines to submit manifests via National Single Window

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

The Federal Ministry of Finance has directed all shipping lines and airlines operating in the country to submit their sea and air cargo manifests through the National Single Window (NSW) platform.

The single window implementation marks a decisive move to streamline trade processes and improve efficiency at the nation’s ports and airports.

In a letter addressed to stakeholders in the maritime and aviation sectors, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, highlighted two core principles underpinning the Single Window system: “a single-entry point for all trade documentation and single submission of data, meaning information is provided once and shared.”

He stated: “In line with these principles, the National Single Window will serve as the single-entry point for the submission of all sea and air manifests,” the minister stated.

“All shipping lines and airlines are therefore ordered to integrate with the NSW platform to ensure seamless manifest submission.”

According to the minister, the order follows the inauguration of the National Single Window Project by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 16 April 2024. The project is a central pillar of the Federal Government’s strategy to modernise Nigeria’s import and export processes, enhance trade facilitation, and increase government revenue.

The NSW is designed to integrate the activities of multiple government agencies involved in trade on a single digital platform.

This integration is expected to ensure faster clearance of goods and services, improve operational efficiency at ports of entry and exit, and significantly reduce bureaucratic delays that have historically hampered trade operations.

Edun explained that the platform aligns with global best practices as defined by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the World Customs Organisation (WCO).