Stakeholders hail TETFund’s TETFAIR, ASIP for bridging research industry

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector have continued to express their thoughts on the recently held Demonstration Day for the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR) and the Academic Solutions Incubation Programme (ASIP), jointly organised by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in strategic partnership with Innov8 Hub.



For many observers, the event stood out as a refreshing departure from the usual academic conferences, offering a practical showcase of how research can be shaped into solutions that respond directly to societal and economic needs.



Across the sector, there was a strong sense that the Demonstration Day reflected a growing commitment to repositioning tertiary education as a driver of innovation rather than a silo of theoretical knowledge.



Education experts applauded the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, noting that by placing emphasis on applicability and impact, a clear message was sent to researchers and institutions of the need to extend their works beyond journals and classrooms and deliver tangible value to communities and industries.



The programmes, which brought together 60 scholars from 26 tertiary institutions nationwide, were deliberately structured to guide participants through every stage of the innovation process. From the outset, scholars were encouraged to think critically about real-world problems and how their research could offer practical solutions. This approach, stakeholders said, helped to sharpen focus and align academic inquiry with national development priorities.



Within this framework, TETFAIR played a pivotal role by supporting participants to translate abstract research ideas into functional early-stage prototypes. Through intensive training, mentorship and collaborative sessions, scholars were able to test concepts, refine methodologies and build products that could be demonstrated and assessed. Observers described this phase as crucial, as it provided the technical grounding needed to move ideas out of the laboratory and closer to real-life application.



The event also involved pitch session, where teams from across the country presented their prototypes. The Polytechnic of Ibadan team presented Funfit, a gamified fitness device that generates electricity as users’ exercise. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, showcased Rampokids, a nutritious cereal for children aged two to five years, made from locally sourced ingredients. Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State, demonstrated Powermantech, while Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, unveiled Ecopave.



The Federal College of Education, Technical, Umunze, introduced Orufe, a cassava shredding machine while Federal College of Education, Pankshin, presented Agromareh, an AI-powered crop health monitoring platform. Also, Federal College of Education, Katsina, revealed Agromech, a motorised hand-guided two-row planter while Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, displayed Solarmilkpro, a solar-powered milking machine.



Similarly, the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, Imo State, introduced Agronova Dryer, a hybrid solar dryer, as Modibo Adama University, showcased Flo-Vend, an automated web-enabled menstrual materials vending machine, and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, unveiled Tripleshield Agro, an eco-innovative pesticide solution.



Reflecting on his participation, Engr. Abubakar Yusuf of the Federal College of Education, Katsina, said the initiative had been a life-changing experience that deepened his commitment to advancing agricultural innovation. The scholar explained that beyond technical knowledge, the programme reshaped his outlook on research, helping him to better appreciate the importance of developing solutions that are both practical and scalable.



According to him, the exposure to mentorship, industry perspectives and hands-on product development, instilled greater confidence and clarity, particularly in aligning academic research with the real needs of farmers and the wider agricultural value chain. He noted that the experience had inspired him to pursue collaborations that could translate his ideas into deployable technologies.



For Paul Ohwofadjeke of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Imo State, the TETFAIR programme has been a transformative experience that has significantly advanced his personal and professional growth.



The mentorship and hands-on sessions, he noted, deepened his research skills and entrepreneurial mindset, enabling him to translate theoretical knowledge into a viable market solution.



“Collaborating with multidisciplinary experts enhanced my teamwork and problem-solving abilities. TETFAIR has reshaped my perspective, showing that impactful innovation in Nigeria’s energy and agricultural sectors is achievable through creativity, resilience and strategic application of science and technology.”



In the same vein, Dr Falmata Abadam of Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, described her experience as both empowering and enlightening, noting that it provided a rare opportunity to bridge academic research with real societal needs.



She said the exposure to product development frameworks and market-driven thinking challenged her to rethink conventional research approaches and focus more on outcomes that directly improve lives.



According to her, the structured support offered under the programme helped to refine her ideas into solutions that are relevant, affordable and adaptable to local contexts, particularly in addressing nutrition and food security challenges.



Abadam further explained that the collaborative nature of the programme encouraged cross-pollination of ideas among participants from different disciplines and institutions.



The Don added that engaging with mentors, industry experts and fellow researchers broadened her understanding of innovation ecosystems and underscored the importance of partnerships in sustaining research impact. She said experience strengthened her resolve to mentor younger scholars and students, guiding them to pursue problem-solving research that aligns with national development goals.

Others, including Omosebi Ayeyomi of Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti; Isa Onipe of Federal College of Education, Katsina; Dr Mbah Chidozie of Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze and Engr Chibuike Ononogbo of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Imo State, lauded TETFund for creating a platform that deliberately nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship within the tertiary education system.