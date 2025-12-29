Sterling backs Africa Fashion Week

Sterling Bank has concluded its headline sponsorship of the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Made By Nigerians Festival 2025 (AFWN x MBN Fest 2025), reinforcing its commitment to entrepreneurship and the growth of Nigeria’s creative economy.

The two-day event brought together leading African designers and more than 250 emerging fashion and trade entrepreneurs, providing a platform for Nigerian brands to showcase their work, engage local and international audiences, and expand their commercial reach.

The festival came at a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s creative economy, estimated to be worth about $4.7 billion, with fashion ranking among its fastest-growing segments.

This year’s edition spotlighted designers with between three and seven years of industry experience, boosting their visibility and strengthening pathways to global markets. The event also doubled as a made-by-Nigerians-powered retail fair, enabling entrepreneurs to sell directly to thousands of visitors while building long-term brand recognition.

Sterling Bank said its support aligns with its broader focus on empowering enterprises that contribute to national development. Beyond its HEART priorities—Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation – the bank has sustained investments in the creative economy, backing platforms that generate employment, strengthen communities, and project Nigerian talent globally.

Explaining the bank’s involvement, Sterling Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Don Okpako, said entrepreneurship remains central to Nigeria’s development.

Okpako noted that fashion is playing an increasingly important role in youth employment and national visibility, making the partnership both timely and strategic.

For Made By Nigerians (MBN), the collaboration was described as a practical step toward strengthening Nigeria’s creative exports. The Chief Project Officer, Ms. Chidimma Okoli, said the festival addressed long-standing access gaps for local brands.

Okoli added that the fair supports MBN’s broader objective of creating measurable economic opportunities for entrepreneurs, shaping Nigeria’s cultural and commercial identity.