TechConnect reinforces collaboration in financial ecosy tem

Interswitch‘s TechConnect 5.0 series has concluded its three-city tour, leaving lasting impressions on stakeholders in Nigeria’s financial services sector as industry players push for greater collaboration between fintechs, banks, and regulators.

The TechConnect series, now in its fifth edition, has evolved from a corporate gathering into something more significant: a platform where the often-fragmented pieces of Nigeria’s digital finance ecosystem come together to forge common ground. This year’s theme, ‘United Frontiers: Growth Powered by Innovation, Collaboration and Compliance’, reflected an urgent reality facing an industry at a crossroads.

The journey began in Enugu, where Nigeria’s South-East tech ecosystem took centre stage. Here, the conversations were raw and necessary. Infrastructure gaps, financial literacy challenges, and the persistent question of inclusion dominated discussions among thought leaders, regulators, and innovators.

What emerged from Enugu was a fundamental insight: Nigeria’s digital economy cannot thrive on isolated brilliance. The region’s growing tech community made it clear that without shared infrastructure and harmonised standards, the country’s fintech ambitions risk remaining fragmented and inefficient.

Through panel discussions and product demonstrations, participants confronted uncomfortable truths about the state of financial technology deployment in underserved regions. The South-East edition set the tone for what would become a recurring theme across all three cities: collaboration is not optional.

By the time TechConnect arrived in Abuja, the conversation had assumed a different character. Nigeria’s capital, home to regulators and policymakers, provided the setting for a deeper examination of how innovation and compliance must coexist.

The Abuja edition brought government representatives, regulatory officials, and industry executives into frank dialogue about the delicate balance between technological disruption and the frameworks that govern it. The discussions were pointed: innovation without compliance cannot scale sustainably, yet regulation without openness to innovation stifles growth.

Technology entrepreneurs and government representatives found themselves negotiating the terms of engagement for Nigeria’s transition into a fully digital financial system.

The message was clear on both sides: neither innovation nor regulation can succeed in isolation. Lagos, Africa’s largest fintech hub, offered a fitting climax to the tour. The Federal Palace Hotel was the convergence point for stakeholders united by a single objective: charting a shared roadmap for financial innovation that is inclusive, secure, and scalable.

The commercial capital’s edition did more than celebrate technological advancement. It grounded innovation in practical realities. Fintechs, banks, and regulators were challenged to move beyond competitive silos and co-create solutions that serve the broader ecosystem.

Here, Interswitch’s positioning became clearer. The company was not simply hosting an event but facilitating a shift in mindset. Its role as convener, rather than just technology provider, reinforced the notion that sustainable progress requires multiple stakeholders working in concert.

Today, weeks after the tour concluded, the impact of TechConnect 5.0 continues to manifest across the industry. Banks are reassessing their technology partnerships with fresh perspectives. Fintechs are refining compliance frameworks, recognising that regulatory alignment is not a burden but a pathway to scale. Regulators, on their part, are reconsidering how best to support innovation while maintaining system stability.

Industry observers indicate that the conversations initiated at TechConnect have led to follow-up meetings and working groups examining specific challenges raised during the tour. The event appears to have catalysed action rather than simply generating discussion.

The TechConnect series, which debuted years ago, aims to connect stakeholders and bridge gaps across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem. The 2025 edition underscored the importance of collective progress as the country pursues digital transformation in its financial services sector.