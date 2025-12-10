Tinubu honours Dantsoho for driving infrastructure modernisation

President Bola Tinubu has recognised and decorated the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, with the Award of Excellence in Maritime Infrastructure Modernisation and Global Competitiveness.

The award was presented to Dantsoho at the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

The NAEPS, which is a presidential initiative coordinated by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, publicly recognises and decorates public servants who have demonstrated excellence in the discharge of their duties.

According to a statement from the NPA, Dantsoho was recognised for his outstanding performance in deepening operational efficiencies that contributed to a national trade surplus through unprecedented growth in exports.

He was also credited with setting the pace for the National Single Window (NSW) through the Port Community System (PCS) and being at the forefront of attracting global investors’ interest in the modernisation of Nigeria’s port infrastructure and equipment.

Under Dantsoho’s leadership, Nigeria’s influence in the international maritime community has grown, evidenced by the country’s presidency of the Port Management Association of West Africa (PMAWCA), its vice-presidency in the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH), and his supportive role, under the guidance of the

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, in securing Nigeria’s re-enlistment into the influential “Category C” of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).