Tinubu, Osinbajo urge HR leaders to shape ethical, future-ready workforce

Immediate Past President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed (left); Vice President, CIPM, Chidinma Obiejesi; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack; President and Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, Ahmed Gobir; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammadu Dingyadi; National Treasurer, CIPM, Ogochukwu Egbuonu, and Registrar and Chief Executive, CIPM, Oluwatoyin Naiwo, at the opening ceremony of CIPM’s 57th International Conference and Exhibition held in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) for its visionary role in advancing the nation’s human capital agenda, describing the Institute as a key partner in Nigeria’s journey toward building a future-ready workforce.

Also, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Human Resource (HR) managers to lead Nigeria’s transition toward a humane, ethical, and future-ready world of work.

Declaring open the 57th International Conference and Exhibition of CIPM in Abuja, President Tinubu, represented by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, lauded CIPM for sustaining its leadership in people management and for convening the country’s foremost experts to deliberate on the theme “Reimagining the New World of Work.”

Speaking at the end of the conference, Osinbajo argued that HR professionals have a huge role to play in the emergence of ethics, technology, and human-centred leadership

Osinbajo commended CIPM for its consistent leadership in advancing people management practice across Nigeria. He said, “AI has transformed everything about the world. The future of work is shaped by rapid digital transformation and our youthful population is here already. We must continue to reskill and upskill to meet the opportunities of the new world of work.”

The former Vice President stressed that technology must serve people and not replace them, while calling on HR professionals to establish clear ethical frameworks for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and digital tools in the workplace.

“Ethical and responsible use of technology is critical. HR must ensure this. HR should create clear ethical guidelines to regulate AI, and ensure data serves as a tool of empowerment, not control,” he noted.

Osinbajo also underscored the need to update Nigeria’s labour laws to reflect new workplace realities, emphasising employee wellbeing and inclusion as cornerstones of sustainable productivity.

He stressed, “Prioritise employee wellbeing and mental health. Create a culture of empathy and inclusion. The future of work will not be determined by tech alone, but by how organisations integrate human values in the deployment of technology.

The new world of work will be determined by people, not technology.” On his part, CIPM President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Ahmed Ladan Gobir, challenged delegates to put the lessons from the conference into action.

“Ensure you deploy the knowledge you gained from the conference in your various places of work,” he said, urging HR professionals to become agents of transformation within their organisations.

He described the conference as more than a gathering, but a movement to shape the mindset, skills, and culture of the Nigerian workforce for the new realities of work.

“The future will not reward the strongest or the smartest, but those brave enough to stay human in a digital world,” Gobir declared. Gobir reaffirmed CIPM’s commitment to equipping professionals with the skills and values needed to navigate technological disruptions while keeping workplaces humane and inclusive.

He added: “We are at an inflexion point. The choices we make as leaders and professionals today will determine whether Nigeria becomes a net exporter of talent and innovation or a nation that struggles to keep up with the pace of change. CIPM is determined to ensure it is the former.”

The Gala and Award Night that followed capped the event with celebration and recognition, as 73 members were conferred with the Fellowship of the Institute, an honour reserved for those who have made outstanding contributions to people management in Nigeria.

CIPM also launched its mobile App, an innovative platform designed to enhance members’ access to professional resources, streamline conference engagement, and promote continuous learning.