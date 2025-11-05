Tinubu, Obasanjo mourn ex-chief of staff Adangba

President Bola Tinubu has expressed a sense of loss at the passing of Major General Abdullahi Mohammed Adangba (rtd.), a former Chief of Staff to Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Yar’Adua.

President Tinubu’s condolence message was contained in a statement released by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.

According to Tinubu, General Mohammed, who died at the age of 86, left indelible marks on the nation’s security architecture, particularly in the establishment of the National Security Organisation, the precursor to the State Security Services, the National Intelligence Agency, and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Adangba, his former Chief of Staff, as a patriotic Nigerian whose name would remain prominent in the history of the nation’s unity, democracy, and good governance.

The late Mohammed, aged 86, served as Chief of Staff to Presidents Obasanjo (1999–2007) and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (2007–2008).

Obasanjo, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta yesterday, said the news of Mohammed’s passing came to him as a shock and a great personal loss.

“The passing of the late Chief of Staff came to me unexpectedly and as a great shock. The unexpected and unfortunate loss of a long-standing friend, brother, and colleague is a great trial for the best of human beings,” the former President said.

He described the late Mohammed as a diligent and conscientious soldier who served Nigeria with patriotic zeal and integrity.

“The late Maj.-Gen. Abdul Mohammed was a diligent and conscientious soldier who served his nation with patriotic zeal and distinguished himself in many spheres of military and public life. He was a bundle of integrity and incorruptibility and one of the few I know that can be so described,” Obasanjo said.

He recalled Mohammed’s service as Military Governor of the old Benue-Plateau State from 1975 to February 1976, during which he demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to national unity.

Obasanjo also noted Mohammed’s pioneering role in establishing the National Security Organisation (NSO), now known as the Department of State Services (DSS), where he served as the first Director-General from 1976 to 1979.

“At the request of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, as Head of State between 1998 and 1999, I had to persuade Abdul to take up the position of National Security Adviser (NSA) in his regime. He will certainly be remembered for his rare courage and contribution to the development of the Nigerian Army in which he rose to enviable heights,” he added.

The former President recounted his decision to appoint Mohammed as Chief of Staff upon assuming office in 1999, describing him as loyal, trustworthy, and deeply committed to public service.

“At the point that I decided to have a Chief of Staff with military background as part of the gradual transition from military to democracy, I could not find a better person than Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi Mohammed. He ran his office from 1999 to 2007 very capably and was one of my trusted aides who made my running of the Presidency an easy undertaking,” Obasanjo stated.

He added that Mohammed later continued briefly in the same capacity under President Yar’Adua, at his (Obasanjo’s) request, to help the new administration stabilize.

Obasanjo described Mohammed as “a true soldier and a great nationalist who fought for the unity of this country with complete dedication to the ideals of fairness and justice.”

“Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that the history of our struggle for national unity, democracy, and good governance cannot be written without ample reference to the patriotic, selfless, visionary, and heroic role played by him,” he said.

The former President extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying that Allah would forgive the deceased and grant him eternal rest.

“On behalf of my family and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to the entire family of Maj.-Gen. Abdul Mohammed on the sorrowful passing of a great but humble Nigerian. May Allah (SWT) forgive him and grant him Jannatul Firdausi. Ameen,” Obasanjo said.