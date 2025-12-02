Transafam unveils wellness programme for host communities

Transafam Power Limited has launched a dedicated health and welfare support initiative for senior citizens in its host community of Okoloma-Afam, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers state, pledging to make the event a yearly commitment to elderly care.

At the inaugural edition held in Okoloma-Afam, the company provided comprehensive medical screenings, wellness education, food supplies and health monitoring tools to more than thirty elderly residents, consisting of twenty-four women and six men.

The outreach, which is part of Transafam’s healthcare-focused CSR pillar, was designed to reinforce the company’s investment in the well-being of communities hosting its operations.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of Transafam Power Limited, Vincent Ozoude, said the programme reflected the company’s belief that development must extend beyond power generation to improving human lives.

He stated that the company, which powers nearly one-fifth of Nigeria’s electricity needs alongside Transcorp Power Plc, would continue to strengthen community-focused initiatives that have a lasting social impact. According to him, caring for the elders who built the foundation of the community is both a privilege and a responsibility the company takes seriously.

The event began with an interactive health session by specialist doctors from Avon Medical Practice, who educated participants on healthy ageing, hypertension management, diabetes prevention and broader preventive care. This was followed by free vital signs checks, physician consultations, laboratory tests where necessary and immediate dispensing of essential medication.

Participants received digital blood pressure monitors, a three-month supply of multivitamins and a package of food items, toiletries, bedding and other household essentials. The gesture drew enthusiastic commendations from community leaders and beneficiaries who described the programme as impactful, compassionate and thoughtfully organised.

Transafam Power said the Elderly Wellness Day aligns with a broader portfolio of community development programmes, including waste management support, medical consultations and youth job opportunities.

The company added that the initiative will be institutionalised as a yearly flagship event, with plans to expand its reach in health, education and economic empowerment to further enhance the quality of life across its host communities.

Transafam Power Limited, a subsidiary of Transcorp Group, operates with an installed capacity of 966 megawatts and comprises Afam Power Limited and Afam Three Fast Power Ltd. Since its acquisition in November 2020, the company has focused on reliable and sustainable electricity generation. In 2023, it commissioned the 240 megawatt Afam Three Fast Power Plant and entered a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Federal Government for 726 megawatts of capacity.