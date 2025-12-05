UBA partners Lions Group, Wakanow on ‘Detty Side’ exclusive offers

Senior Vice President, Wakanow, Gbolahan Salami (left); Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, United Bank for Africa (Plc), Alero Ladipo; Head, Digital Banking, UBA, Olukayode Olubiyi and Vice President, Strategy and Growth, Lions Group Africa, Adebayo Abe, during the signing of an MoU partnership on the ‘Detty December campaign’ held at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos yesterday.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced a strategic partnership with the Lions Group, an entertainment and lifestyle company, targeted at delivering exclusive benefits to customers and Nigerians as part of the highly anticipated ‘Welcome to the Detty Side’ campaign.

The collaboration, which will offer premium entertainment experiences throughout the festive season, is designed to provide unrivalled value to customers and visitors coming in from overseas, the bank said in a statement.

Both UBA customers and intending clients can seamlessly access all offers by simply obtaining the UBA Red Pass, which serves as the official access card for the entire campaign.

Speaking during the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the bank’s commitment to rewarding its customers with unique and memorable experiences. She noted that UBA is always seeking innovative ways to add unequalled value to customers.

“Our partnership with the prestigious Lions Group allows us to give them premium value at a time most needed, by granting our customers and would-be customers exclusive access to some of the most sought-after beach destinations and concerts in Lagos.

“The UBA Red Pass is your key to unlocking a truly memorable ‘Detty December for all’, and we are excited to offer these fantastic discounts plus cashback rewards,” she said.

Vice President, Strategy and Growth, Lions Group Africa, Adebayo Abe, said: “At Lions Group, we are relentlessly committed to deepening value for our customers, through innovative and secure digital payment solutions that guarantee unmatched satisfaction for Nigerians, particularly during this yuletide, when Nigerians in diaspora are looking to have an unforgettable Detty December experience when they return.

“With UBA, we did not need to look far as we found in them the best-suited partner to achieve our goals, especially with the Red Pass. UBA Red Pass is a sure win for us, imbued with endless possibilities that will help connect all seamlessly, by granting our customers exclusive access to some of the best destinations and concerts in Lagos. We are excited to offer these fantastic discounts plus cashback rewards.”