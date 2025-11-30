Underwriter assures annuitants of prompt payment

Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) has assured annuitants that all approved pension adjustments will be credited to their accounts immediately the funds are released by the Federal Government, reinforcing its commitment to timely and uninterrupted retirement payments.

The company gave the assurance at its third Retirees’ Experience Forum held in Lagos.

The assurance was given following concerns raised over the recent joint circular issued by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on the treatment of additional inflows into the retirement savings accounts of retirees that are already on annuities.

The regulators directed full compliance with new guidelines requiring pension fund administrators to notify retirees of new deposits and remit inflows of N100,000 or less directly into their bank accounts, while higher inflows could be paid as lump sums depending on the retiree’s current payout level.

Addressing retirees, Managing Director of GNI, Roselyne Ulaeto, said the company was fully aligned with the new regulatory directive and prepared to implement it promptly.

Ulaeto, acknowledging the economic pressures facing retirees, noted that inflation erodes household purchasing power.

She stressed that the insurer remains committed to maintaining consistent and uninterrupted monthly payouts, describing the company as a “trusted ally” to annuitants.