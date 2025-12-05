Unilever records accident-free year, marks transporters’ safety week

Unilever Nigeria Plc has concluded its fifth Transporters’ Safety Week, with the company announcing an accident-free year across its logistics operations.

The feat reaffirmed what it described as a firm commitment to safe and efficient transport systems.

The 2025 edition, themed ‘No Rush! Na Safety Sure Pass’, brought together company leaders, transport partners and drivers at the Mega Distribution Centre in Agbara to strengthen a shared culture of responsibility within the supply chain.

The weeklong programme featured intensive training sessions facilitated by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security, with drivers taken through defensive driving, cargo security and accident prevention. Participants also benefited from free medical screenings to ensure they remain fit for duty.

Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, underscored the collective effort required to sustain a transport network without fatalities, commending those recognised for exemplary performance and restating the company’s zero-tolerance stance on accidents.

The Logistics Manager, Ayokunle Ajijola, said the year’s clean safety record showed the impact of the initiative, adding that the programme, now in its fifth year, has strengthened Unilever’s partnerships with transporters.

“Safety and quality are priorities at Unilever. This year was accident-free, highlighting the positive impact of our programme on drivers. Now in its fifth year, the initiative reaffirms our commitment to these standards and our transporter partnerships.”

A highlight of the closing ceremony was the presentation of awards to outstanding performers. Jimoh Kazeem of Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited won Best Performing Driver (Pan Nigeria), African Truckers Ltd was named Most Security and Safety-Compliant Transporter and Kabiru Sani of LORI Systems Technology was honoured for Integrity.