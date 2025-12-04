Unilever records accident-free year, marks transporters’ safety week

Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced an accident-free year across its logistics operations as it concluded the fifth edition of its Transporters’ Safety Week.

The 2025 programme, held at the Mega Distribution Centre in Agbara, was themed “No Rush! Na Safety Sure Pass” and brought together company leaders, transport partners, and drivers to reinforce a culture of responsibility within the supply chain.

The weeklong initiative featured intensive training sessions facilitated by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security. Drivers received instruction on defensive driving, cargo security, and accident prevention, alongside free medical screenings to ensure fitness for duty.

The Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, noted the collective effort required to maintain a transport network without fatalities, commending those recognised for exemplary performance and reaffirming the company’s zero-tolerance approach to accidents.

The Logistics Manager, Ayokunle Ajijola, said the year’s clean safety record reflected the impact of the initiative.

“Safety and quality are priorities at Unilever. This year was accident-free, highlighting the positive impact of our programme on drivers. Now in its fifth year, the initiative reaffirms our commitment to these standards and our transporter partnerships,” he stated.

During the closing ceremony, awards were presented to outstanding performers. Jimoh Kazeem of Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited was named Best Performing Driver (Pan Nigeria), African Truckers Ltd received the Most Security and Safety-Compliant Transporter award, and Kabiru Sani of LORI Systems Technology was recognised for Integrity.

Unilever described the Transporters’ Safety Week as a platform to advance road safety standards, enhance operational efficiency, and acknowledge excellence across its logistics chain.

The company noted that the initiative aligns with its longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices across its foods, home care, and personal care divisions.