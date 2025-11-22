Vervelife harps on wellness, fitness for customers

THE VerveLife 8.0 has taken its customers through a platform to promote health, fitness, and lifestyle balance to complement their business.

The event, which has grown to become Africa’s biggest fitness and lifestyle gathering, featured a robust lineup of fitness performances, obstacle course challenges, and breakout sessions led by top fitness trainers.

Speaking at the event, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said, “VerveLife has officially evolved from a fitness event to a movement. It continues to unite people through energy, wellness, and community. Every year, we see stronger participation, deeper connections, and greater enthusiasm from attendees across Africa who share a passion for healthy living and self-improvement.

“At Interswitch, through our leading payment cards and digital tokens brand- Verve Card, we are proud to provide a platform that not only promotes physical fitness but also encourages balance, motivation, and a spirit of togetherness.

“This 8th edition, themed ‘Elev8’, truly embodies the Verve spirit, rewarding resilience, celebrating fitness, and inspiring people to live fully. It’s about pushing beyond limits and celebrating every milestone and victory. We’re delighted to see VerveLife become an avenue where fitness meets fun, where hard work meets reward, and where people connect over a shared drive to be better every day,” she stated.