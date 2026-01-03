‘We are committed to spotlighting richness of African talents in meaningful ways’

The Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, has said that her organization is committed to creating platforms that bring people together and spotlights the richness of African talent in meaningful ways

Speaking at Quickteller ’s maiden edition of InsomniaQ, she described the event as an organic extension of company’s place in everyday moments of connection, culture, and celebration.

“InsomniaQ was created as a space to celebrate African creativity in its full expression, the music, the energy, and the people who make our culture so powerful. Seeing that vision come to life, with thousands of people connecting through sound, movement, and shared experience, has been truly rewarding. This debut edition reinforces our belief in creating platforms that bring people together and spotlights the richness of African talent in meaningful ways,” Eromosele said.

According to her, the success of InsomniaQ highlights a broader commitment within the Interswitch ecosystem to support experiences that go beyond transactions and into everyday life.

The maiden edition of InsomniaQ has successfully debuted delivering a vibrant, high-energy celebration of African music, culture, and creativity. The 12-hour non-stop experience attracted a diverse audience of music lovers, culture enthusiasts, and festive diaspora returnees.marking a strong debut for what is set to become a signature December event.

By championing platforms that merge culture, innovation, and community, Interswitch continues to shape how people connect, celebrate, and experience Africa’s evolving creative economy, she stated.

With its strong debut, Eromosele said InsomniaQ has set the tone for future editions and firmly established itself as a new fixture in Africa’s December calendar, one that celebrates culture, drives connection, and creates unforgettable moments. The festival featured a dynamic mix of live performances and DJ sets, spotlighting Africa’s rich musical diversity and creative depth.