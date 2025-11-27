120 bag first class in Madonna University

Madonna University has announced that 120 students bagged first-class honours across the various disciplines of 1,800 students who will graduate on Friday at its 23rd Convocation Ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Casmir Anyanwu, said the number of graduands, particularly the 120 first-class graduates, reflects the institution’s steady growth and commitment to excellence.

Anyanwu noted that beyond the ceremony, the management is celebrating “a university that has made a quantum leap and has taken an important place in academic excellence, moral upbringing, and manpower development.”

He noted that since its founding, Madonna University has never embarked on any strike action, stressing that disruptions to academic activities are considered unacceptable in the institution.

Anyanwu said: “We have had an untruncated academic calendar for 26 years. We came to correct the anomalies of disrupted academic calendars caused by strike actions, and we have achieved that.

“This year, we are graduating 1,800 students. It means continuity—a seamless graduation process for 26 years. That is growth.”

He urged the graduands to uphold the strong moral standards instilled in them during their studies.

The Vice-Chancellor also stated that Madonna University is now an international brand, adding that the institution belongs to the International Federation of Catholic Universities (IFCU), and that its DVC Admin, Prof. Martin Anagboso, was elected to the IFCU board of trustees.

Anyanwu also revealed that Madonna University is the only university in the South-East and South-South approved to benefit from TETFUND, and that all its engineering programmes have been fully accredited.

On some recent achievements, Anyanwu said the institution recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in the Registered Nursing Professional Examinations and Law.

He also noted that Madonna University is the first to produce eight Nursing students with Registered Public Health Licences.

According to him, the university has recorded several infrastructural milestones in the past year, including a completed 60,000-capacity convocation arena, a multipurpose and innovation hall—an 8,000-capacity, three-in-one international conference hall, a CBT hall equipped with 200 computers, a completed College of Medicine building with multiple classrooms, 120 guest houses with 250 rooms for postgraduate accommodation, and others.