1,574 receive degrees as Bingham varsity holds 6th convocation, celebrates 20th anniversary

The Vice Chancellor of Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, Prof. Haruna Ayuba, has stated that the institution’s two decades of existence have been defined by perseverance, deliberate expansion, and an unwavering dedication to uplifting individuals and communities.

He noted that the university’s steady progress reflects its vision to provide quality education rooted in excellence and service, adding that Bingham remains committed to nurturing future leaders equipped to address national and global challenges.

Speaking during the university’s 6th Convocation and 20th anniversary celebration held at its Nasarawa campus on Saturday, Prof. Ayuba said the event represented a significant occasion for appreciation and introspection on the institution’s extraordinary two-decade trajectory.

The Don added that the milestone offered an opportunity to acknowledge the collective dedication of staff, students, alumni, and partners whose contributions have shaped the university’s growth, while reaffirming its commitment to even greater achievements in the years ahead.

The Guardian reports that the event featured the award of first degrees and postgraduate degrees to 1,574 graduands from the 2024/2025 academic session, alongside the unveiling of a commemorative book, “Bingham University @ 20,” chronicling the university’s journey.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Bingham University, founded by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has remained steadfast in delivering high-quality, Christ-centred education.

“Our two decades of existence have been defined by perseverance, intentional expansion, and an unwavering dedication to improving lives and communities,” Ayuba stated.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted several major accomplishments in recent years, including extensive infrastructural upgrades and the rollout of new academic programmes designed to meet evolving societal demands.

He also pointed to the creation of specialised centres that are expanding research frontiers and enhancing the university’s capacity for innovation.

According to Prof. Ayuba, Bingham University’s impact now reaches far beyond Nigeria, as reflected in its ability to attract competitive research grants and establish international collaborations with leading institutions.

He applauded the university’s groundbreaking status as the first to introduce joint postgraduate programmes under the National Universities Commission (NUC) articulation framework—an achievement he described as “a historic milestone in Nigeria’s higher education landscape.”

The academic further celebrated the institution’s continental acclaim following its receipt of the distinguished Good Financial Grant Practice (GFGP) certification from the African Academy of Sciences, making Bingham University the first institution in Africa to earn the recognition.

As a result of this honour, he revealed, the University is now providing mentorship to universities in eight African countries, helping to strengthen grant management practices and institutional capacity across the continent.

In his remarks, the Special Guest of Honour and retired Supreme Court Justice, Hon. Justice James O. Ogebe, commended the university for its consistent advancement and reiterated his pride in having served as a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

He applauded successive administrations for providing the stability and strategic guidance that have positioned Bingham University among the country’s leading faith-based institutions.

Justice Ogebe also paid tribute to the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. W. B. Qurix, acknowledging his foundational contributions that significantly propelled the university’s growth.

He further praised the incumbent Vice Chancellor for building on that legacy through improved infrastructure, broader academic programmes, strengthened research capacity, and the creation of a supportive academic atmosphere that fosters innovation and excellence.

Justice Ogebe underscored the university’s strong moral and spiritual grounding, noting that its culture—rooted in Christian values, integrity, critical inquiry, and lifelong learning—remains one of its most enduring assets.

He also expressed appreciation to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for its role in guiding the university through key developmental stages and facilitating growth at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Delivering his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and President of ECWA, Rev. (Dr.) Job Ayuba Bagat Mallam, offered profound thanks to God for the remarkable progress the institution has made over the last 20 years. He applauded the university community for its commitment to sustaining a dynamic academic and administrative environment.

The BOT Chairman also acknowledged the contributions of the Chancellor, His Royal Highness Pharmacist Luka Baba Panya, along with the Pro-Chancellor, Council members, and management team, for collectively steering the university toward continued excellence.

He noted that the uninterrupted hosting of consecutive convocation ceremonies is a clear indicator of the institution’s maturity, stability, and effective governance.

Dr. Bagat Mallam reaffirmed the Board’s determination to back the university’s mission, especially as it increases academic offerings, strengthens research, and broadens opportunities for staff and students.

He described the certification as a powerful validation of the university’s integrity and leadership within Africa’s higher education sector.