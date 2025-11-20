2026 polls: Students oppose re-election of office holders in Osun

Lament neglect, failed promises

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Osun State chapter, has expressed its readiness to oppose political office holders seeking re-election in the 2026 governorship polls, accusing them of consistently neglecting students’ welfare.

The association said it had already begun mobilisation and sensitisation to ensure that students vote consciously and hold all candidates accountable.

The NANS Osun chapter, therefore, accused the state government and elected representatives at both federal and state levels of deliberately neglecting their promises and being insensitive to the challenges facing students in the state.

In a statement yesterday, the association’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ibraheem Ayomide Alabi, warned the students against being used as political tools, noting that despite repeated resolutions reached with government officials, nothing has been implemented.

He said that under the current administration, the students’ community had been in a state of welfare and educational paralysis.

“The current administration has treated the student community with a level of disdain that is both shocking and heartbreaking. We are in a state of academic and welfare paralysis. All the resolutions reached with the government have been met with empty rhetoric and blatant disregard. Promises have been made, and absolutely nothing is on the ground to show for them,” he alleged.

Alabi, who noted that the depth is so profound and devastating, said that the bus donated by the immediate former governor is what the NANS JCC still uses, where students in other states are enjoying the dividends of democracy.

Alabi, however, berated the Osun State House of Assembly, describing it as “a conclave of the complicit,” accusing the leadership of failing to address key concerns, such as tuition hike across OSSCE, OSPOLY, UNILESA, and UNIOSUN.

He also accused the three senators from the state of abandoning the region, alleging that there haven’t been any “tangible projects or interventions for the students’ community.”