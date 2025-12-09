2026 WASSCE: Group, parents criticise FG’s subject selection guide

The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) and parent associations have criticised the Federal Ministry of Education for issuing what they described as an inadequate clarification on subject selection for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Specifically, the groups insisted that the ministry’s December 6 statement failed to address the core controversy: whether it is reasonable or academically defensible to compel current Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS 3) students to write subjects they have not been taught since SSS 1.

In a statement yesterday, the ERC argued that both the ministry and the examination body are moving ahead with an “irrational plan” that would force thousands of students to select new subjects that were never part of their three-year academic preparation.

The statement was signed by National Mobilisation Officer of the ERC, Adaramoye Michael ‘Lenin,’ and representative of Concerned Parents, Olanrewaju Akinola.

With West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration ongoing and the examination just four months away, the groups sounded the alarm that students are being placed in an “absurd and impossible” situation.

According to the campaign, the removal of previously offered subjects such as Civic Education, Tourism, Computer Studies, Storekeeping, Insurance, and Dyeing & Bleaching from the WAEC registration portal means many SSS 3 students are unable to meet the required minimum of eight examinable subjects unless they add unfamiliar ones from the new curriculum.