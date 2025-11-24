AAUA-ASUU suspends four-month strike

Hinges decision on agreement with management

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) chapter, yesterday, suspended their four-month-old strike.

The lecturers had, in August, embarked on an indefinite industrial action over the non-payment of salaries and arrears, citing neglect by the administration of Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Chairman of the ASUU AAUA chapter, Bolawaji Oshodi, while confirming the suspension of the strike, said that the decision was taken after the union reached an understanding with the university’s management.

“For now, we have suspended the strike. Everything is based on the agreement we had with the university’s management. Management has been very supportive, too, and we understand.

“We are still being owed one month’s salary, but based on our love for the system and our students, we have resolved to suspend the strike,” Oshodi said.

It would be recalled that ASUU AAUA had earlier issued a letter signed by Oshodi and the union’s Secretary, Olusegun Taiwo, notifying the university of the withdrawal of their services over unpaid salaries and arrears.

The union had also written multiple letters to both the university management and the state government over the lingering non-payment of wages.

According to Oshodi, the lecturers resorted to a “total strike” to press home their demands, saying, “But to be sincere, the major problem we are facing is funding. The state government is not funding the university. As I speak now, we are owed two months’ salaries (July and August).

“This is aside from several arrears, promotion arrears, essence workload and others running into billions. The state government is not forthcoming. So, we made up our minds that until everything is addressed, we’re not going back.”