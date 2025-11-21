ASUU laments FG’s handling of education sector

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is disappointed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has failed to prioritise the education system.

Coordinator, ASUU Sokoto zone, Prof. Abubakar Sabo, stated this while addressing journalists yesterday, in Sokoto, over the union’s resolution to suspend the warning strike earlier embarked on.

Sabo said the union was disheartened that the Federal Government was handling education like a commodity rather than seeing the sector as a social essential for sustainable national development.

On the warning strike, Sabo noted that the National Executive Council (NEC) had suspended their action as a reciprocal gesture to allow a one‑month window for renegotiation based on the understanding that the government would act sincerely.

“The government must seize this opportunity to resolve all outstanding matters promptly, so students can remain in school,” Sabo emphasised.

Sabo, however, highlighted challenges in the zone, pointing out that Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto, had operated without a legally constituted governing council, leading to undue interference in university affairs.

He lamented that the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University in Katsina faced non-payment of salaries at the approved scale and an attempted external interference with its portal, contrary to university law, as well as the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, which was established and commenced operations without a take-off grant.

Sabo called on the Federal Government to act in good faith and resolve outstanding issues promptly to prevent a renewed crisis in Nigeria’s public universities.