Abduction: Kebbi varsity shuts down amid security concerns

The Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, in Kebbi State, has directed all staff and students to vacate the campus with immediate effect.

In an official memo issued by the Office of the Registrar and Secretary to Council and signed by the Registrar Maimaro Tilli, it was announced that all categories of students, including postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma, remedial and IJMB students, were to vacate the institution.

The notice further instructed students to leave the university premises within one hour of the announcement.

It further warned that the institution’s Security Division has been mandated to evacuate any student found within the hostels or other restricted areas on campus.

No official reason was provided for the sudden closure, and the university stated that the shutdown would remain in effect until further notice.

But a source within the university said the decision was not unconnected to the heightened security threats currently being experienced in the state and across northern Nigeria.

On Monday, gunmen abducted about 24 students at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga in Kebbi State, where the vice principal and a security guard of the school were killed.

Student narrates ordeal as terrorists invade Kebbi school, abduct 25 girls

In other news, a student from Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, has recounted the terrifying incident when terrorists invaded the school and abducted 25 girls.

The girl, Khadijat Lawal, an SSS3 student, lamented that the memory of the attack would remain indelibly engraved on her mind for the rest of her life.

The Guardian reported that the incident occurred early Monday morning when armed men invaded the school premises, forcing students into the forests.

Khadija, who spoke through her father, Malam Lawal Altine, narrated how she narrowly escaped. Altine, who has three children enrolled in the school, said his daughter was still shocked by the incident.

Khadijat recalled that she and other students were asleep in their hostel when strange voices jolted them awake. A few minutes later, they heard attempts to force their door open around 5 am.

She further explained that fear gripped the students as the armed bandits tried to gain access to the hostel, saying that she managed to slip out and hide, listening helplessly as the terrorists moved from one area of the school to another.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government will ensure their quick release.