Academy graduates inaugural students, reiterates commitment to excellence

The Iconic Brand Africa (TIBA) Academy has graduated it inaugural students.

The graduation ceremony was held at the sideline of the seventh edition of the TIBA Awards and Conference 2025 in Lagos on Saturday, with the theme ‘Thriving in business and career through innovation and resilience’.

The academy seized the opportunity of the graduation ceremony to reiterate its commitment to supporting young people in business through mentorship programmes and networking opportunities that will enable them to distinguish themselves and grow their businesses.

The founder of TIBA and lead trainer of the TIBA Academy, Omobabinrin Adeola Osideko, stated that the academy was founded to support budding business entrepreneurs and entry-level career professionals with the wherewithal to thrive in a fast-changing and competitive global economy.

Osideko said that most people make the mistake of going into business or career without adequate knowledge and skills required of them, which most times leads to sad experiences and frustration.

Appreciating Nancy Lawrence and others for helping turn the vision of the academy into reality, she noted that the courses taught in the academy are practical and relevant to modern businesses and industries.

“The academy offers a three-in-one package ranging from accelerate programmes to branding and marketing and communication to sales and marketing. No matter where you are in your growth journey, TIBA Academy has path for you,” she said.

The project manager and communications facilitator of TIBA Academy, Nancy Lawrence, said that the academy is designed with the right courses to grow young entrepreneurs and career professionals from where they currently are the the right level that they ought to be.

According to her, the academy, which is a virtual school, offers 14 to 16 course centred around personal development, personal branding, communications, team work, networking, artificial intelligence (AI), sales and marketing, among others.

These courses, she added, “Help to instill excellence and an innovative spirit in entrepreneurs and other professionals that will enable them to steer their businesses in a thriving manner.”

Twenty-two people, from Nigeria, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Namibia, graduated from the academy, with Eniola Adedigba emerging as the best-graduating student of the cohorts.

Osideko charged the student with upholding the vision and mission of TIBA and to use the skills and knowledge they have acquired from the academy to grow their businesses, brands, and societies.

Some of the students narrated their experiences going through the academy, appreciating their teachers for the skills and exposure they have gained.

At the event, TIBA Consult, the business and consulting arm of the organisation, was launched.