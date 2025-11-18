Adamawa governor urges Turkey-bound scholars to be good ambassadors

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has urged 100 postgraduate students awarded scholarships to study in Turkey to conduct themselves with discipline and serve as good ambassadors of the state throughout their academic programmes.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, gave the charge on Monday during a pre-departure orientation held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Yola.

Fintiri reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector through sustained investment in human capital development.

He advised the beneficiaries to remain focused on their studies and shun any form of misconduct, warning them against associating with individuals who could expose them to drug abuse or compromise their safety.

“You should always remember why you are in Turkey and focus on your studies. You are expected to be good ambassadors of the state and your families at all times,” he said.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Umar Garba Pella, said the scholars, selected from all 21 local government areas under the “Fintiri Win Project”, emerged on merit from over 5,000 applicants.

He noted that the scholarships cover four key fields: Engineering, ICT, Architecture and Medical Sciences.

Pella urged the students to work hard, abide by institutional rules and make the most of what he described as a life-changing opportunity.

Executive Director of the Adamawa State Scholarship Trust Fund, Dr. Joshua Kwanamu, described the event as a major milestone in the state’s educational advancement.

He commended the governor for what he called purposeful leadership reflected in the progress recorded in the sector.

Speaking on behalf of parents, Mallam Salihu Sabana expressed appreciation to the government for its people-orientated initiatives and commitment to improving education.

He assured that families would continue supporting the students as they embark on their studies abroad.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Trust Joseph thanked the state government for the opportunity, describing the scholarship as a rare privilege and a demonstration of confidence in the potential of Adamawa youth.

He said investing in young people was synonymous with investing in the future of the state.