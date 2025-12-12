African tech educator, Boye, wins TikTok’s Education Creator Award

In a groundbreaking moment for Africa’s creator economy, tech educator, Izzi Boye, has been named Education Creator of the Year at the TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa 2025.

This historic win marks a significant shift in the recognition of tech education as a vital component of the continent’s digital transformation.

For years, tech creators have worked tirelessly to promote digital literacy, often without the same level of mainstream recognition as their peers in comedy, lifestyle, and entertainment.

But with Africa’s rapid adoption of fintech, e-commerce, and AI-driven tools, the importance of tech education has finally been acknowledged.

Izzi Boye’s win is a testament to the power of digital knowledge and the impact of creators who are simplifying technology for everyday Africans.

Through his content, he has demystified digital tools, empowered consumers, and taught online safety, making tech feel accessible rather than intimidating.

“This award validates my mission to make tech education fun, engaging, and culturally relevant. It shows that audiences value creators who help them understand the world they are living in, and it acknowledges the importance of digital literacy as a foundational skill for Africa’s future,” Boye stated.

The recognition also highlights the growing influence of African tech creators on the global stage.

Boye has spoken at international tech events, participated in global innovation conversations, and represented African digital perspectives on major stages.

“This win is not just a personal achievement, but a milestone for the entire African tech ecosystem. It signals to young and emerging tech creators that their work matters, their voice deserves recognition, and their contribution is shaping the continent’s digital evolution,” he added.