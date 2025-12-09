Nigerian creators dominate 2025 TikTok Awards

The 2025 TikTok Awards for Sub-Saharan Africa, held on Friday, December 5, in Johannesburg, South Africa, celebrated the continent’s most creative and influential digital content creators. Nigerian creators dominated the night, taking home several top honours across categories from storytelling to music and entertainment.

Creator of the Year – @diaryofanortherncook (Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim, Nigeria)

Taking the night’s most prestigious title, Sokoto-based Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim, known as @diaryofanortherncook on TikTok, was recognised for her mastery of visual storytelling through food. Her videos combine the rich sounds of northern Nigerian music with cinematic presentations of local cuisine. Raja’atu has captivated audiences worldwide, drawing attention to Northern Nigerian food and culture with her unique style.

Storyteller of the Year – @briannwana (Brian Nwana, Nigeria)

Abuja-based Brian Nwana won the Storyteller of the Year award, sponsored by inDrive, for his creative food content. From street interviews to personal narratives woven into his culinary adventures, Brian has a rare gift for capturing the human experience “bite by bite.” His Guinness World Record for visiting the most fast-food restaurants in 24 hours demonstrates his bold and inventive approach to content. Accepting his award, Brian said, “Every single creator is a storyteller. We all tell stories that help drive the local communities, our cities, and our countries, and when we do that we change the perception that the world has about us.”

Social Impact Creator of the Year – @noositiwantiwa_ (Dejoke Ogunbiyi, Nigeria)

Dejoke Ogunbiyi, based in Ibadan, won the Social Impact Creator of the Year award, sponsored by Dis-Chem, for using TikTok to address social issues and mobilise her community for positive change. Her content drives conversations that matter and inspires action at the local level.

Entertainment Creator of the Year – @beloveolocha (Belove Olocha, Nigeria)

Lagos-based Belove Olocha earned the Entertainment Creator of the Year award, sponsored by PEP, for her consistent ability to entertain and engage audiences. She shares relatable movie content, film recommendations, and moments that resonate with her community.

Education Creator of the Year – @izziboye (Izzi Boye, Nigeria)

Izzi Boye, known for making technology accessible, won the Education Creator of the Year award. His gadget reviews, tech hacks, and digital tips make TikTok a classroom for the digital age.

Artist of the Year – @theycallmeshallipopipp (Crown Uzama, Nigeria)

Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi or “Pluto Presido,” was named Artist of the Year. The year of 2025 has been called the era of “Plutomania,” as his songs sparked viral challenges and dominated TikTok across the continent. His fans, known as “plutomanians,” helped make his tracks, including Laho, the soundtrack of the year. Shallipopi said, “Thank you, TikTok, for supporting all upcoming artists and giving them a spotlight to shine.”

The TikTok Awards are held annually to celebrate the most impactful creators across Sub-Saharan Africa. This year’s event highlighted the extraordinary ways these creators engaged, inspired, and connected communities on and off the platform.

With multiple Nigerian winners and strong performances from South African creators, the awards reflected the region’s growing digital creativity. From storytelling and social impact to entertainment, education, and music, African creators are proving their ability to influence culture, inspire audiences, and reach global recognition.