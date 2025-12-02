AI will create more jobs, not replace them, JABU VC allays fears

THE Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, Prof. Olasebikan Fakolujo, yesterday, allayed the fears that the adoption and deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) would lead to job loss in the country in the coming years.

Fakolujo, while emphasising that AI will revolutionise critical sectors, described AI as the new emerging market that would lead to an increase in job creation and tackle joblessness, particularly among the youth.

The Vice-Chancellor, who stated this during a media briefing to herald the 16th convocation ceremony of the institution, advocated retraining among the people in digital skills in order not to be caught in the web of the 20th century’s widespread fear of job loss following the advent of the computer age.

However, the VC described the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, who was the immediate Pro-Chancellor of the institution, as prudent and upright, saying that the institution is pleased with his elevation.

According to him, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will deliver the convocation lecture on Thursday.Fakolujo added that 871 students will be graduating during the convocation.

“Our Governing Council, formerly chaired by Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), ensured accountability without bureaucracy. The integrity and purpose of direction were part of the attributes of our immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of our Governing Council, who had been appointed the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Last year, our food science and technology students did not just study food preservation; they developed affordable vitamin-fortified breads that are now being eaten by students and also in the 12 communities around us. This is the JABU difference: we give knowledge that leaves the classroom to nourish communities, thereby neutralising nutrition insecurity issues in some parts of the state,” the VC stated.