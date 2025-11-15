Akiolu tasks govts on better funding for education, special salaries for teachers

His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has called on governments at the federal and state levels to commit more funds to the education sector aside from paying teachers specially to be able to deliver better in educating pupils and students.

Speaking on Friday when directors from the Federal Ministry of Education and principals of Unity Schools across Nigeria, who are in Lagos for their annual general meeting, paid a visit to the palace, Akiolu said teachers are key in the development of any nation because of the critical role they play in moulding children.

He appealed to the teachers to carry out their duties with all due diligence, noting that if not for the appropriate mentoring he had from his teachers and people around him, he would not be what he is today after losing his parents at the early stage of his teen.

Speaking on the suspension of computer based examination for Senior Secondary School students’ final year examination by West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Akiolu noted that computer education in the country is not yet embraced evenly across the country.

He therefore stated that Nigeria is not ripe for the implementation of computer based exams, but stressed that concerted efforts must be made to ensure that school age children have access to computer knowledge.

According to him, some parts of the country not only do not have electricity supply, they do not have internet services to power such education.

He, however, said Nigerians must all get involved to make the country a better place, imploring the teachers to not only educate their pupils and students, but also get them to imbibe quality learning.

The monarch further said that parents must not leave everything to the teachers and be more concerned about making money at the expense of the development of their children.

Akiolu enjoined the visiting education administrators to save genuinely for their retirement, noting that lack of planning makes some people suffer after retirement.

The Director, Secondary Schools, Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir, who led the delegation of principals of unity schools, thanked the monarch for the fatherly advice.