Alumni launch N500m revitalisation project, seek Ondo govt partnership

The Alumni Association of Ahmadiyya Grammar School, Ogbagi-Akoko, in Akoko North-West Local Council of Ondo State, has appealed to the state government to partner with it in revitalising the institution and restoring its lost glory.

The association noted that educational development is a shared responsibility between government and stakeholders, stressing that collaboration remains the most pragmatic way to elevate the school’s standards and make it a model of excellence.

Speaking at a press briefing to herald activities marking the school’s 50th anniversary, Chairman of the National Organising Committee, Sirajuddin Abdusalam-Alada, said the alumni had launched a N500 million development fund to give the institution a comprehensive facelift.

Abdusalam-Alada, flanked by other committee members, emphasised the need for a multi-faceted approach to tackle the shortage of qualified teachers.

He said this would include employing and paying part-time teachers in core subjects directly from alumni resources.

Amid ongoing discussions about returning schools to their original missionary owners, the alumni cautioned that any such transfer must be based on proven capability rather than sentiment.

He said: “We, the Alumni Association of Ahmadiyya Grammar School, have opened our arms for the government to partner with us in developing Ondo State and making this school a model of collaboration between an alumni body and government.

“If the government embraces this, it will be a win–win situation for students, teachers, parents, the alumni, and the government itself. We believe Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is willing and prepared to work with us in this regard.”

He outlined the association’s key projects, which include building and equipping a modern ICT centre, completing the boys’ hostel to revive boarding school culture, and supporting the government in renovating classroom blocks built under the late Governor Olusegun Agagu.

“As a former library prefect, I am passionate about transforming our library. We aim to develop an e-library that gives students access to global learning resources,” he added.

Activities for the anniversary include the official launch of the N500 million development fund and a lecture titled ‘Solid Minerals: Key to Economic Diversification and Sustainable Development’, to be delivered by an alumnus, Professor Muraina Mohammed of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba.