ATBU ranks 1st in innovation, 3rd in research in 2025 SCImago rankings

Stakeholders at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) are celebrating the institution’s ranking as the most innovative, 3rd in research development, and 6th best university in the country.

This is contained in the 2025 SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR), an institution globally recognised for rigorous scientific research in ranking universities across the world. It uses verifiable indicators in the classification of academic and research-related institutions.

While reacting to the development, Dr. Abubakar Abdullah Usman, an academic member and stakeholder of the institution, said that in the recent past, misconceptions have trailed technology-based universities, often underestimating their academic depth and research influence.

“However, ATBU’s 2025 SCImago performance decisively puts those doubts to rest.

Being ranked 1st in Innovation and 3rd in Research underscores the university’s strong capacity to generate impactful knowledge, translate ideas into practical solutions, and contribute meaningfully to societal and industrial development.”

ATBU, late last year, has been dragged by stakeholders over the ongoing National Assembly bill seeking to change the university from technology-based to a conventional institution, where not only technological degrees will be awarded.

Dr. Usman said that technology universities are not merely keeping pace; they are innovating for the future.

“Innovation does not happen by accident; it thrives within ecosystems deliberately designed for problem-solving, experimentation, and applied research.

“ATBU’s top position in innovation reflects a strong culture of technological creativity, interdisciplinary collaboration, and real-world relevance. When combined with its solid research standing and 6th overall ranking, ATBU stands as clear proof that technology-based universities are true powerhouses of progress.

“It is pertinent to note that the SCImago Rankings rely on globally recognised indicators of research performance, innovation output, and societal impact. ATBU’s strong performance across these three pillars reinforces a simple but powerful truth: technology-focused institutions are natural hubs for innovation leadership.

“From engineering and applied sciences to cutting-edge research outputs, ATBU continues to set benchmarks that resonate both locally and internationally.

Furthermore, these rankings decisively silence critics who question the relevance of technology-based universities.

The results affirm that technological education drives real impact, fuels economic development, and equips graduates with future-ready skills. Tech universities are not optional to national growth; they are essential drivers of change,” he said.