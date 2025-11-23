CCAC urges FG to clarify provost appointment at Jigawa Agricultural College

The Citizens Coalition Against Corruption (CCAC) has called on the Federal Government to provide clear information on the process that led to the appointment of Dr Muhammad Yusha’u Gwaram as the pioneer Provost of the newly established Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma, in Jigawa State.

The group said the appointment has generated considerable concern among some stakeholders in the agricultural education sector, who have referenced past administrative developments during Dr Gwaram’s previous tenure at the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology (FCAPT), Kano.

The National Coordinator of the coalition, Mohammed Abdullahi, argued that clarity is especially important because the Kirikasamma College is still in its formative stage, and early decisions on leadership could shape its culture, academic direction, and public credibility for years to come.

CCAC noted that a 2023 National Industrial Court judgment involving the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology (FCAPT), Kano, has remained a regular subject of public discussion, adding that it has shaped how some observers view leadership transitions in the sector.

The group, however, stressed that it was not validating any claims or allegations associated with the case.

According to the coalition, various petitions and complaints circulated in the past by members of the public about administrative issues at FCAPT have resurfaced in debates about the new appointment.

It said that while Dr Gwaram has consistently highlighted what he considers his achievements in academic growth and infrastructure, a segment of stakeholders continues to raise questions about governance practices during his previous service.

CCAC stated that these differing perspectives have heightened calls for transparency in the selection of the pioneer head of the college, which was established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2021.

“As a new institution created by an Act of the National Assembly in 2021, the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma, deserves a leadership selection process that inspires confidence.

“The law clearly outlines how the Provost should be chosen, including the involvement of a Joint Council and Academic Selection Board. Yet, there has been no official explanation of how the recent appointment was reached, and this lack of clarity has added to public unease,” the coalition stated.

It urged the Federal Government, the Minister of Agriculture, and the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) to explain the process that produced the appointment, saying such disclosure would help strengthen confidence in the administration of agricultural education institutions.

While stressing its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and due process in public institutions, the coalition called on all stakeholders to act in line with the law.