College calls for stronger parent-school partnership to boost standards

Member, Board of Governors, Trinity International College, Mrs Titilayo Akintemi (left): Chairman, Board of Directors, Trinity University, Pharm. Debo Tade, Chairman, Board of Governors, Trinity International College, Engr. Bayo Kolade, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Trinity Group, Pastor Samuel Olatunji, Director of Education, Trinity International College, Ofada, Mrs Oluponmile Adeyemo, at the media briefing held at Trinity International College, Ofada, Ogun State.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Trinity Group, Samuel Olatunji, has insisted that parents must play a critical role in improving the nation’s standard of education and moulding future leaders.

He stated this during a media briefing ahead of the 30th anniversary celebration of Trinity International College, Ofada, Ogun State.

The anniversary celebration is scheduled to be held from November 21 to 23, 2025.

Olatunji, who expressed concern over the failure of many parents to involve themselves in their children’s academic and moral development, said parents must rise to their responsibility in moulding children who are sound both in character and learning.

He said, “We blame the government for too many things in the country. No doubt, the government has to provide leadership, but the home factor is also crucial to education standards. Some parents don’t even remember the day their children will resume school, let alone check whether they did their homework. Some parents go to their children’s school to fight because a teacher corrected the child. So, the home factor is very important. They send their children to school, but how prepared are the children for schooling?”

Olatunji assured that the group would continuously reflect on its values while striving to shape students who excel academically, uphold strong character, and positively impact society across every sector.

Chairman, Board of Governors, Trinity International College, Bayo Kolade, said schools are forced to correct the problems caused by poor parental upbringing and neglect.

He said, “If you hear stories about the rot in some homes, you will weep for Nigeria. If you hear of the level of neglect in some homes, you will wonder why God gave some parents children.

“We admitted a 10-year-old child who had been practising masturbation from home. We tracked and expelled such a student. When we see issues like bullying, we track them, and when they get out of hand, we intervene. We have even had to expel a student writing the Senior School Certificate Examination.”

Director of Education, Trinity International College, Mrs Rebecca Adeyemo, restated the college’s commitment to provide first-class education for future leaders by combining academic excellence with spiritual and moral uprightness.

Adeyemo said the college mission is to be a first-class educational institution with a reputation for academic excellence and strong Christian values that continues to guide every decision, every classroom experience, and every partnership we cultivate.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Austin Omame, said the week-long event would recognise pioneer members of staff, pioneer principal, the longest-serving principal, and staff with awards.

He said the activities lined up for the celebration include alumni homecoming, community service at the Ofafa Health Centre, cultural display, exhibition drama, variety showcase, and novelty match.

According to him, the anniversary lecture would be delivered by the Vice-Chancellor of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, Prof. Olanrewaju Olaniyan.