Covenant University to launch medical, law faculties

Covenant University, affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel is set to launch its Medical School and Law faculty.

The founder of Money Africa, Olúwatósìn Olaseinde, disclosed this on Friday in a post to celebrate Covenant University’s announcement at Shiloh 2025 of launching the two faculties, marking a pivotal expansion beyond its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) focus.

Established in 2002 by the General Overseer (G.O) of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, Covenant ranks as Nigeria’s top university in the 2025 Times Higher Education World Rankings (801-1000 globally), renowned for high graduate employability in tech and engineering.

According to a recent report, the faculties will help to address Nigeria’s doctor shortage (1 per 2,500 people per WHO data) and legal education gaps, with construction starting in September 2025 to enable quality training supported by existing infrastructure.

The report added that Covenant University has planned and begun processes to launch new Medical and Law Faculties, with construction announcements and budget allocations made in early 2023 and ongoing updates into late 2025.

“The Chancellor, Dr. Oyedepo, confirmed the development of a College of Health Sciences (Medicine & Surgery, Anatomy, Physiology) and a College of Law,” the report read.

“Chancellor Oyedepo announced plans to commence Law and Medicine programs, with a ₦6 billion budget allocated for facilities.

“Recent reports (September-October 2025) indicate that construction was set to begin/be underway for the two major projects, with job advertisements for faculty in the soon-to-be-established colleges appearing.”

According to the program details, the College of Health Sciences is planned to house Medicine & Surgery, Anatomy, and Physiology programs.