Don rallies govt to education financing reform

The immediate past Registrar and Chief Executive of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has emphasised the need for the country to reassess its approach to education financing.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, Ajiboye stressed that the current philosophy of education financing is inadequate to address the sector’s numerous challenges.

He highlighted the alarming rate of learning poverty in Nigeria, citing a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report, which estimated that over 75 per cent of children between ages seven and 14 cannot read a simple text, while around 45 million are ‘learning poor.’

He identified factors such as poor infrastructure, inadequate teacher preparation, insecurity, weak supervision, and lack of teaching resources as some of the challenges.

The former TRCN boss emphasised that education should be viewed as an investment rather than a mere expenditure.

He argued that when the government prioritises education, political leaders will be more committed to providing necessary resources, leading to improved learning outcomes and quality education for Nigerian children.

Ajiboye also shared his experience as TRCN registrar, where he implemented reforms to strengthen professionalism in teaching, including the introduction of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) for teachers.

He noted that these initiatives have raised the standards for teaching in Nigeria and called for their full implementation to improve the quality of education.

Furthermore, Ajiboye emphasised the importance of effectively implementing the dual mandate of Colleges of Education, which he believes will strengthen teacher preparation and enhance basic education.

He stressed that the country needs well-prepared teachers with the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and diploma-level training to provide foundational learning.

Overall, Ajiboye’s message underscores the need for Nigeria to prioritise education financing and adopt a more sustainable approach to education development.