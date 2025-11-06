Don seeks govt support for local fish production

A fish expert and Director of Academic Planning at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, Dr. Olubunmi Adeosun, has called on the Federal Government to boost local fish production to address the persistent shortfall in the nation’s fish supply.

Adeosun made the call during the institution’s second inaugural lecture titled “From Harvest to Plate: The Journey of the Pearls of the Waters,” held at OYSCATECH.

She noted that the gap between fish consumption and production in Nigeria has created dependence on imports, stressing the need for increased support to local fish farmers and processors.

She also advocated regular training and sensitisation on the dangers of using insecticides to preserve smoked fish, warning that such practices pose serious health risks to consumers.

According to her, unhygienic handling during and after production contributes significantly to food contamination.

She urged fish producers and processors to adopt proper cleaning and sanitation procedures to improve the quality of fish products.

“Fish is a nutritious food source packed with essential nutrients and is a great addition to a healthy diet. The American Heart Association recommends eating fish at least twice a week,” she said.

She added that strict adherence to international quality and safety standards is necessary for Nigeria to maximize the export potential of smoked farmed catfish.

Adeosun highlighted the nutritional benefits of fish, noting they are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids essential for heart and brain health, as well as vitamins D, B, and A, which support bone development, metabolism, and immunity.

She appealed to fish processors to prioritise consumer health by avoiding insecticides in preservation. She also advised fish farmers against feeding fish with waste products or overusing antibiotics, urging them instead to embrace healthy production and processing practices.

She further encouraged consumers to be more discerning about the quality of fish they purchase, and called on fisheries management stakeholders to regulate the use of harmful preservatives and enforce good manufacturing practices.

Earlier, the Rector of OYSCATECH, Prof. Akinola Akinlabi, appreciated past principal officers of the institution, describing them as “heroes” whose contributions continue to shape the college. He also thanked the Oyo State Government for the timely release of subventions used primarily for salary payments.

He reiterated the institution’s commitment to its vision of promoting innovation, food sufficiency and self-employment through quality training.

The event was attended by past and present principal officers, governing council members, academics from various institutions, traditional leaders, security officials, and members of the OYSCATECH community, including deans, directors, staff and students.