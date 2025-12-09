Ebonyi lawmaker blames local contractors for low pace of work on school projects

The Chairman of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Barrister Nwodo Aloysius Nwodo, has expressed deep concern over the slow pace of several school development projects across the state, blaming the delay on what he described as the “unfortunate attitude of local contractors.”

Nwodo, who represents the Ebonyi North-West (Ishieke Mgbomeze) Constituency, made the remarks while reacting to the 2025–2026 budget presented by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

He noted that the education sector remains the centerpiece of the governor’s development agenda, receiving over 72 per cent of the total budget —its highest allocation in the state’s history.

Despite this unprecedented investment, the lawmaker lamented that many of the pilot school projects identified by the government have not progressed as expected.

“Our problem is ourselves,” Nwodo declared, pointing out that most of the contractors handling school renovation and construction projects are indigenes of the state, yet they are the ones undermining the sector’s progress.

“There is no need mincing words. Our problem is ourselves. The problem the state is having is the contractors, and the contractors are none other than the people of this state,” he said.

He revealed that some contractors diverted funds meant for school construction, abandoning projects intended to drive the governor’s education transformation initiative.

Nwodo urged the governor to consider reviving the attitudinal change policy adopted by past administrations to correct the mindset of contractors who neglect public projects entrusted to them.

He added that the Assembly has already empowered ministries and regulatory bodies to sanction non-performing contractors, including enforcing strict penalties for delays, poor workmanship, and project abandonment.

“We have mobilized the ministries, giving them the necessary power to arrest or punish contractors in line with the law,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, Nwodo assured the public that most pilot school projects are already 80 per cent completed and would likely be ready for use between January and March 2026.

Describing the 2025–2026 budget as a “budget of actualization and hope,” he said the governor aims to fully implement and build upon previous gains in the education sector.

He commended the governor’s efforts in revitalizing early grade reading through UBEB, reducing secondary school levies including WAEC registration fees, improving staff welfare at Ebonyi State University, sending 300 students abroad on foreign scholarships, and sponsoring more than 2,000 students within Nigeria for degree and master’s programmes.

Nwodo emphasised that the massive education budget underscores the governor’s belief that “education is the key to development.”

He further charged the Commissioner for Education, UBEB, university authorities, and all education stakeholders to intensify their efforts to ensure the government’s investments produce visible results.

“The governor is doing his part by injecting much into education. MDAs must rise to their responsibilities so the governor can see the results of what he is doing,” he said.