Efficient resource management key to qualitative education — AAUA don, Akinfolarin

A professor of Educational Management, Prof. Comfort Akinfolarin, has emphasised the role of resource management in fostering qualitative and functional education.

Akinfolarin made the submission while delivering the 31st Inaugural Lecture of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, titled, “Resource Management: A Catalyst for Qualitative and Functional Education.”

Bearing in mind the foundational importance of resources in all aspects of life, including homes and schools, the don said, “Functional and qualitative education makes a nation worthy of development; hence, the availability, utilisation, and maintenance of resources are paramount.”

She clamoured for collective efforts from individuals, philanthropists, parents, religious institutions, government, non-governmental organisations, and international agencies to sustain and grow Nigeria’s educational system.

Akinfolarin proposed critical measures to improve the education sector of Nigeria, emphasising increased government funding, efficient resource utilisation, strict enforcement, parental responsibility, sustainable projects, curriculum updates and industry collaboration.

She said, “The contributions of individuals, philanthropists, parents, religious institutions, government and non-governmental organisations and international organisations towards the growth and sustenance of functional and qualitative education in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.

“The school system as an organisation where teaching, learning and research are carried out using all forms of education (formal, informal and non-formal), needs to be equipped with appropriate resources in order to make learners develop foundational skills; promote social and emotional development; encourage creativity, awake students’ intellectual curiosity and build resilience.”

The don advocated firm enforcement of laws against vices such as hooliganism, cult activities, and armed robbery in academic settings. She charged families to inculcate discipline, honesty, and a strong work ethic in children from an early age.

Akinfolarin said, “The allocation budgeted and disbursed to education by the government should be greatly reviewed and increased. Specific-purpose grants should be made available to higher institutions and monitored.

To avoid wastage of available resources, proper utilisation and management should begin with individuals, families and institutions.”

She opined that families should lay down strong, cultured backgrounds for their children by imbuing discipline, honesty and encouraging dignity of labour in the children.

Akinfolarin also advised government to avoid white elephant projects. “Rather, it should provide only qualitative educational materials and complete the good structures laid down before their assumption of office and avoid starting projects they could not accomplish.

Curriculum updates should be continuous. Educational institutions and the government need to collaborate with industries,” she noted.

The Professor of Educational Management passionately lamented the alarming disparity in resource availability between public and private schools.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, noted that inaugural lectures are opportunities for professors to share their research findings and ideas for the benefit of society and to propose solutions to societal needs.