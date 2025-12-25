Ex-minister, Olayinka, others lead tributes for Ayeni

The University of Ibadan (UI) recently hosted a public lecture in honour of Prof. Bola Ayeni, a renowned geographer and pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, to commemorate his 80th birthday.

The event, held at the Faculty of the Social Sciences, brought together eminent scholars, former vice-chancellors, and key figures in Nigeria’s education sector to pay tribute to Ayeni’s outstanding contributions to scholarship, academic leadership, and human capacity development.

Former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, described Ayeni as a scholar who has not only excelled academically but has also shaped thousands of lives and entrenched enduring intellectual values across the Nigerian university system.

Adeniran urged social science scholars to ensure their research translates into societal impact, citing Ayeni as an exemplar of this ethos. A former UI Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, praised Ayeni as a distinguished academic whose influence continues to resonate across generations.

He highlighted Ayeni’s long history of mentorship, noting the profound fulfilment that comes from seeing former students rise to become colleagues and leaders in their fields.

The incumbent vice-chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Peter Olapegba, described Ayeni as a “living legend” and applauded his devotion to excellence, compassion, and institutional development.

The VC noted that Ayeni’s intellectual legacy and administrative contributions have become integral to the institution’s heritage. The commemorative lecture, titled: ‘Prof. Bola Ayeni: Quantity in Geography, yesterday, today and tomorrow’, delivered by Prof. Kayode Oyesiku, traced the evolution of quantitative geography and projected its future trajectory, highlighting the transformative roles of Artificial Intelligence (AI); machine learning, immersive visualisation tools, and integrated modelling systems.

In his response, Ayeni expressed gratitude to God for the gift of long life and for being able to witness the celebration in good health. He paid emotional tribute to his mentors, acknowledging their impact on his scholarly journey.