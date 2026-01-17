FG–ASUU agreement explained: 10 key things you need to know

In a defining move to end a 17-year crisis that has repeatedly destabilised Nigeria’s university system, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have finally signed a comprehensive agreement aimed at restoring stability, improving staff welfare, and safeguarding academic standards.

The protracted conflict, marked by recurring strikes, inadequate funding, and unresolved welfare concerns, has repeatedly disrupted academic calendars, accelerated brain drain, and left millions of students at a disadvantage.

The Guardian reports that during this period, ASUU embarked on eight major strikes, lasting a combined total of about 1,200 days.

The 2026 agreement, which replaces the 2009 pact, takes effect from January 1, 2026, with a three-year review cycle. It seeks to resolve long-standing issues relating to salaries, pensions, university funding and strike prevention.

The 35-page document is organised into six chapters and focuses on conditions of service, funding, university autonomy, academic freedom and other critical matters.

As stakeholders begin to scrutinise the contents of the accord, questions remain about its implications for state-owned universities.

Below are 10 key things you need to know about the FG–ASUU agreement and what it means for lecturers, students and the future of tertiary education in Nigeria:

1. Salary review

The agreement provides for an upward review of lecturers’ salaries by about 40 per cent, alongside improved conditions of service.

2. Annual allowances

Under the new structure, professors are entitled to an annual allowance of N1.74 million, while Readers on CONUASS 07 and 06 will receive N840,000 per year.

3. Earned Academic Allowances (EAA)

University academic staff are eligible for Earned Academic Allowances. The agreement specifies nine types, including postgraduate supervision allowance; teaching practice, industrial supervision and field trip allowance; honoraria for postgraduate oral examinations; honoraria for external moderation; and external assessment allowances for Readers and Professors.

Other allowances include postgraduate study grants, call duty/clinical duty/clinical hazard allowance, responsibility allowance and excess workload allowance.

4. Retirement and pension

The retirement age for the professorial cadre is fixed at 70 years. Retired professors in recognised public universities will now receive pensions calculated at 100 per cent of their annual salary.

5. Maternity and paternity leave

Female academic staff are granted six months of maternity leave, while male academic staff are entitled to two weeks of paternity leave.

6. University staff schools

As stipulated in the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, the Federal Government will continue to bear the full capital and recurrent costs of university staff primary schools, as well as the capital costs of university secondary schools.

7. Other conditions of service

Additional non-salary benefits include group life insurance, research leave, sabbatical leave, annual leave, sick leave and deferred leave or compensation for denial.

The agreement also provides for injury pensions and the provision of office accommodation and facilities, to be managed by individual university governing councils.

8. Stabilisation and Restoration Fund

The Federal Government will provide N30 billion for the stabilisation and restoration of universities. Tagged the Stabilisation and Restoration Fund, the money will be disbursed in three equal instalments of N10 billion annually from 2026 to 2028.

9. National Research Council Bill

A National Research Council Bill will be forwarded to the National Assembly. The proposed legislation will provide for funding of research, innovation and development through at least one per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

10. Review of restrictive laws

The agreement provides for the review and amendment of five laws considered to impede university autonomy and academic freedom. This process will be initiated by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with ASUU and other stakeholders.

The laws include the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Act; National Universities Commission (NUC) Act; Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act; Universities Miscellaneous Provisions Act; and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Act.