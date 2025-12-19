FG rescinds decision, reopens 47 federal unity colleges

One month after the Federal Government ordered the closure of 47 federal unity schools over rising cases of abduction across the country, it has announced the resumption of academic activities in the affected schools.

The government said the reopening of the schools followed the ‘strengthening of security architecture within and around’ the institutions.

This was contained in a statement yesterday signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

The statement assured parents, guardians, and the public that the safety, welfare, and well-being of students remained a top priority, stressing that it would continue to work closely with relevant security agencies to sustain stability and restore normalcy within school environments nationwide.

The statement read: “Students have returned safely to their campuses, with many currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have completed their examinations.

“The Federal Government remains resolute in its responsibility to protect every Nigerian child and to uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment.

“This administration places strong emphasis on human capital development and recognises education as a critical pillar for national growth and development. Accordingly, it remains determined to prevent any disruption to the academic calendar. The safe return of students and the successful conduct of examinations in several Unity Colleges underscore the Government’s resolve to keep learning on track despite prevailing challenges.”

It added that the Federal Ministry of Education appreciated the cooperation, patience, and support of parents, school administrators, and students, and reiterated its commitment to sustaining a secure, stable, and uninterrupted education system across the nation.”

Recall that the Federal Government had last month directed the temporary shutdown of 47 unity schools following the surge in abduction cases countrywide.

The directive was conveyed in a circular signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir.

The Guardian reports that in November 2025, gunmen abducted 303 schoolchildren along with 12 teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, one of the largest mass school abductions in Nigeria’s recent history.

Out of the 303 abducted children, 50 escaped and 100 were later released, with more than 150 still held by captors.

Similarly, around 25 schoolgirls were kidnapped in a separate assault on a boarding school in Kebbi State but were later released.