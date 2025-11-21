FULL LIST: FG closes 41 Unity Colleges over abduction of students

The wave of abduction of school students in some parts of the country has forced the Federal Government to order the closure of 41 Federal Government Colleges (also known as Federal Unity Colleges) across the country.

This followed the kidnapping of students in Kebbi and Niger States, with fears that this may escalate across the country.

In a statement late Friday by the Director, Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, she revealed that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has ordered the immediate closure of the 41 schools to prevent security breaches.

The Guardian reports that there are 104 Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

The circular dated November 21, 2025 was addressed to all principals with reference number FME/DSSE/GM/S.160/C.11.

Titled ‘Closure of forty-one (41) Federal Unity Colleges’, the circular reads: “Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) with immediate effect (see attached).

“Principals of affected Colleges are to ensure strict compliance.”

The 41 affected schools include:

1. FGGC MINJIBIR

2. FTC GANDUJE

3. FGGC ZARIA

4. FTC KAFANCHAN

5. FGGC BAKORI

6. FTC DAYI

7. FGC DAURA

8. FGGC TAMBUWAL

9. FSC SOKOTO

10. FTC WURNO

11. FGC GUSAU

12. FGC ANKA

13. FGGC GWANDU

14. FGC BIRNIN YAURI

15. FTC ZURU

16. FGGC KAZAURE

17. FGC KIYAWA

18. FTC HADEJIA

19. FGGC BIDA

20. FGC NEW-BUSSA

21. FTC KUTA-SHIRORO

22. FGA SULEJA

23. FGC ILORIN

24. FGC OMUARAN

25. FTC GWANARA

26. FGC UGWOLAWO

27. FGGC KABBA

28. FTC OGUGU

29. FGGC BUWARI

30. FGC RUBOCHI

31. FGGC ABAJI

32. FGGC POTISKUM

33. FGC BUNI YADI

34. FTC GASHUA

35. FTC MICHIKA

36. FGC GANYE

37. FGC AZARE

38. FTC MISAU

39. FGGC BAJOGA

40. FGC BILLIRI

41. FTC ZAMBUK

This week, gunmen kidnapped 25 people and killed a staff member in an early morning raid on a Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School on Monday.

The latest attack comes more than a decade after nearly 300 girls were abducted from Chibok in the restive northeastern region and sparked international outcry.

Since then, there has been a string of other abductions involving school children.

Police said the gang, armed with “sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically, stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School” in Kebbi state at about 4:00 am.

Police were deployed, but “unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abducted twenty-five students from their hostel to an unknown destination,” police said in a statement.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, said the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other soldiers in Borno State have left him depressed.

“Their families, and the families of the kidnapped schoolgirls, are in my prayers,” Tinubu said in a post on X.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.”