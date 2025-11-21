FULL LIST: FG closes 41 Unity Colleges over abduction of students

The wave of abduction of school students in some parts of the country has forced the Federal Government to order the closure of 41 Federal Government Colleges (also known as Federal Unity Colleges) across the country.
This followed the kidnapping of students in Kebbi and Niger States, with fears that this may escalate across the country.
In a statement late Friday by the Director, Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, she revealed that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has ordered the immediate closure of the 41 schools to prevent security breaches.
The Guardian reports that there are 104 Federal Unity Colleges across the country.
The circular dated November 21, 2025 was addressed to all principals with reference number FME/DSSE/GM/S.160/C.11.
Titled ‘Closure of forty-one (41) Federal Unity Colleges’, the circular reads: “Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) with immediate effect (see attached).
“Principals of affected Colleges are to ensure strict compliance.”
The 41 affected schools include:
1. FGGC MINJIBIR
2. FTC GANDUJE
3. FGGC ZARIA
4. FTC KAFANCHAN
5. FGGC BAKORI
6. FTC DAYI
7. FGC DAURA
8. FGGC TAMBUWAL
9. FSC SOKOTO
10. FTC WURNO
11. FGC GUSAU
12. FGC ANKA
13. FGGC GWANDU
14. FGC BIRNIN YAURI
15. FTC ZURU
16. FGGC KAZAURE
17. FGC KIYAWA
18. FTC HADEJIA
19. FGGC BIDA
20. FGC NEW-BUSSA
21. FTC KUTA-SHIRORO
22. FGA SULEJA
23. FGC ILORIN
24. FGC OMUARAN
25. FTC GWANARA
26. FGC UGWOLAWO
27. FGGC KABBA
28. FTC OGUGU
29. FGGC BUWARI
30. FGC RUBOCHI
31. FGGC ABAJI
32. FGGC POTISKUM
33. FGC BUNI YADI
34. FTC GASHUA
35. FTC MICHIKA
36. FGC GANYE
37. FGC AZARE
38. FTC MISAU
39. FGGC BAJOGA
40. FGC BILLIRI
41. FTC ZAMBUK
This week, gunmen kidnapped 25 people and killed a staff member in an early morning raid on a Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School on Monday.
The latest attack comes more than a decade after nearly 300 girls were abducted from Chibok in the restive northeastern region and sparked international outcry.
Since then, there has been a string of other abductions involving school children.
Police said the gang, armed with “sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically, stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School” in Kebbi state at about 4:00 am.
Police were deployed, but “unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abducted twenty-five students from their hostel to an unknown destination,” police said in a statement.
President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, said the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other soldiers in Borno State have left him depressed.
“Their families, and the families of the kidnapped schoolgirls, are in my prayers,” Tinubu said in a post on X.
“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.”