Firm moves to tackle exam failure with new learning app

Concerned by the lack of structure, guidance, and learning systems that work, which it said was responsible for the wide-scale failure in public examinations, a learning and tutoring platform, Tuteria, has moved to tackle the country’s worsening examination failure rates, beginning with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).



While officially launching the Tuteria Prep, designed to tackle the worsening examination failure rates, the outfit said the alarming decline in exam success pushed it to rethink how mass examination preparation should work in the country.



The new learning technology, a long-term education project designed to support multiple national exams, with JAMB as the first major public rollout, combines artificial intelligence-powered personalised learning with expert subject tutors recognised as national academic authorities, creating a structured system that helps students study smarter, not harder.



The programme includes daily quizzes, mastery-tracking, and weekly mock exams that mirror real JAMB conditions, along with live classes that take place five days a week to ensure consistent engagement.



Its intelligent engine automatically identifies weak spots and provides targeted improvements, giving every learner a clear, guided path toward achieving top scores.



Tuteria, which has supported thousands of learners for nearly a decade through one-on-one tutoring and skill-based learning, lamented that in 2024, over 1.36 million students scored below 200, with less than one per cent achieving 300+.



The 2022 and 2023 results were not encouraging either, as 1.33 million and 1.17 million, representing 77.8 and 76.6 per cents of candidates, scored below 200 marks.



The Chief Executive Officer of the outfit, Godwin Benson, said: “Too many brilliant students were failing, not because they are not intelligent, but because they lacked structure, guidance, and learning systems that work.”



This led Tuteria to test-run a new exam-prep model between February and April 2025, enrolling a small group of students in a first-of-its-kind JAMB pilot programme.

Despite the national mass failure, the Tuteria Prep pilot, the outfit said, produced multiple high performers, with many scoring above 300 for the first time.

This breakthrough, Benson said, became the proof of concept that birthed the recent nationwide rollout.