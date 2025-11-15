JAMB registrar Oloyede apologises to Reps over unruly conduct by official

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has apologised to the House of Representatives over the unruly behaviour of a senior Board official during an investigative hearing.

Oloyede rendered the apology when he appeared before the House Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies to submit documents earlier requested by lawmakers.

It was his first engagement with the committee since the October incident that triggered outrage among members of the House.

The controversy began when a JAMB Director, Mr. Mufutau Bello—who represented the Registrar at the previous hearing—walked out on the committee after unsuccessfully attempting to compel journalists to leave the venue.

Bello insisted the documents he brought were sensitive, but the committee overruled him, maintaining that its proceedings were public and constitutionally guided. Rather than comply, he ordered his team to leave and abruptly exited the hall, shocking lawmakers present.

Addressing the committee, Prof. Oloyede dissociated the Board from the director’s conduct, stressing his deep respect for the National Assembly.

He noted that having served the nation in several capacities, he would never condone any action that undermines parliamentary authority.

He assured the committee that such an incident would not recur and confirmed that all outstanding documents demanded by lawmakers had been duly submitted.

“I have enormous respect for the Parliament,” Oloyede said. “I would never do anything, or allow anything under my watch, that undermines its authority.”

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oboku Oforji, condemned the behaviour of the JAMB official, describing it as an affront to the Legislature and contrary to the level of cooperation required from government agencies.

He reminded the Board that Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empower the National Assembly to conduct investigations and exercise oversight over ministries, departments and agencies.

Oforji explained that the ongoing probe followed a House resolution passed on May 15, 2025, in response to widespread complaints during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He added that the committee is reviewing JAMB’s budget implementation, internally generated revenue from 2023 to date, remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and details of its bank statements.

He emphasised that the inquiry was not a witch-hunt but a constitutional obligation aimed at enhancing transparency and strengthening the conduct of national examinations.

Oforji urged JAMB and other agencies to cooperate fully, noting that effective oversight is vital to public accountability.