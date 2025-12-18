Firm moves to transform learning, unveils AI-powered digital textbook

A publishing outfit, Accessible Publishers Limited, has unveiled the Accessible iBook, a digital textbook that combines curriculum-approved textbooks with artificial intelligence features.

The innovative tool is designed to make teaching and learning easier, faster, and more effective.

The iBook offers a range of features, including an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lesson Planning Assistant, AI Question Generation Engine, interactive learning activities, and a chapter summary section.

These features aim to reduce teacher workload, improve student engagement, and ensure that schools maintain high academic standards.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Gbadega Adedapo, disclosed that the Accessible iBook is a significant step towards modernising education and empowering millions of learners nationwide.

“The Accessible iBook is more than a digital textbook; it is Nigeria’s next leap in educational innovation,” he said.

The iBook is designed to support the Federal Government’s desire to deliver equitable, inclusive, and technology-driven educational outcomes across all states.

Its features include an AI Lesson Planning Assistant that automatically generates detailed lesson notes for teachers, an AI Question Generation Engine that produces curriculum-aligned test and examination questions, and interactive learning activities such as drag-and-match exercises, auto-graded quizzes, and instant feedback practice tasks.

It also features a chapter summary section that presents key points in simple, clear language, an analytic dashboard that provides real-time insights into users’ interactions with the book, and suggested videos and real-world examples that link theoretical concepts to practical applications.

The iBook is built to suit Nigeria’s unique learning environment, functioning effectively in areas with low or unstable internet connectivity. It can be downloaded for repeated offline use, making it an ideal solution for schools in underserved communities.

The firm has also developed AccessStudy, a digital learning platform that provides a complete ecosystem of curriculum-aligned video lessons, AI-powered personalised learning, computer-based testing, and school management tools.