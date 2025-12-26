Foundation awards scholarships to students of Femi Gbajabiamila school

The Ajayi Foundation has awarded scholarships to selected students of Femi Gbajabiamila Junior and Senior Secondary School in Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, as part of efforts to promote education and support academic excellence.

The presentation ceremony, held at the school hall, attracted students, teachers, school administrators and representatives of the local council authority. The beneficiaries were presented with dummy cheques amid applause from their peers, underscoring the foundation’s commitment to easing the financial burden of education for indigent students.

Speaking at the event, the team lead of the Ajayi Foundation, Mrs. Aminat Ajayi, said the scholarship initiative was designed to promote learning and give back to the community, particularly by supporting indigenous students within the council area.

Mrs. Ajayi recounted personal experiences that inspired the initiative, noting the importance of returning to one’s roots to contribute to development.

She called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support their former schools, stressing that even modest contributions could make a meaningful difference.

According to her, collective responsibility remains key to nurturing future leaders. She expressed satisfaction that the values of service and community support had been embraced by her children, adding that investing in education was an investment in the nation’s future.

Her words: “My son was one of them when we were exiled June 12th, but he came back and said, ‘Mama, I want to go to my school. And he saw the school, and he felt, under the Renew Hope agenda, what can I give back to support this economy? So what I’m appealing to every diaspora, let them go back to their alma mater. Even if it is just $100, it goes a long way. Just the little, they said little drops of water can make a mighty ocean. As a mama of the diaspora, I want all the diasporas all over the world to come back in their own little way and impact the school they had their primary school, secondary school.

It takes a village to raise a child. I’m so happy my son is doing this. All my children are doing it, because they said they took after me.”

The council chairman, Femi Oduayo, who was represented by the chief of staff, Lawal Afeez, lauded the Ajayi Foundation’s initiative, urging other well-meaning Nigerians to follow suit. He said the gesture is a testament to the power of giving back to the community.

“It’s a welcoming idea. I’m very grateful to the Ajayi Foundation; the children are the leaders of tomorrow, and education is a key factor to being successful in the country.

“So I would really like to urge other people that are fit to do this kind of thing, giving back to the society. A big thanks to the Foundation. It’s a really remarkable thing they just did here today. I believe the community right now will be so, so happy,” Afeez stated.

The beneficiaries, visibly overjoyed, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ajayi’s Foundation and the council authority for the scholarship awards.

One of the beneficiaries, Mubarak Olaitan, said, “I feel so happy. I wish God would replenish their pockets, their posts, and God bless them more so they can help others.”