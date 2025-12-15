Foundation launches AI-powered platform for NECO, WAEC preparation

The Abosede Tomori Foundation (ATF), in collaboration with Study AI, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered examination preparation platform aimed at supporting SS3 students preparing for WAEC/NECO and JAMB.

The initiative, which delivers syndicated digital learning and intelligent tutoring, reflects ATFs commitment to improving access to quality education and strengthening skills development among young Nigerians.

The launch follows the foundations’ recently concluded Back to School Programme, which saw learning materials distributed to hundreds of pupils in October.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Founder of the Abosede Tomori Foundation and Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, explained that the initiative falls under the foundation’s Skills Development and Scholarship scheme, one of its five core pillars.

Tomori recalled that millions of students continue to face challenges in preparing for national examinations due to limited access to quality study materials, outdated learning methods, and the absence of personalised academic support. These factors have contributed to consistently high failure rates in major public examinations.

Designed to address these gaps, Study AI directly addresses these gaps by offering a dynamic, curriculum-aligned digital learning environment powered by artificial intelligence.

Through real-time corrections, adaptive study paths, gamified motivation systems, group study features, and realistic mock exams, the platform equips students with a more effective and engaging way to prepare for high-stakes tests. Designed for scale, Study AI aims to support hundreds of thousands of learners nationwide as it expands.

Tomori said: “We are excited to pioneer what we believe marks a paradigm shift in exam preparation, the deployment of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence.

“Study AI has developed something truly innovative and unprecedented, and we are glad to support the preparation of high school students in my constituency. Our goal is to ensure that they excel in their final exams and secure admission into tertiary institutions.”

Tomori added that the foundation intends to track performance on the platform, reward top achievers, address student needs through the Study AI’s online support team, and conduct mock examinations to ensure students are fully primed for success.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Study AI, Yvonne Momah, affirmed that the platform ushers in a new era in examination readiness for Nigerian students, emphasizing its focus on intelligent, personalized learning.

Momah said: “Our mission is simple: to make high-quality education accessible, affordable, and engaging for every learner. With AI-driven tutoring, real-time feedback, and gamified motivation, were building a platform that truly understands students. This launch underscores our commitment to transforming exam preparation and unlocking brighter futures across the country.

“The pilot beneficiaries, 200 SS3 students selected from secondary schools in Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs within Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, will have access to the platform until the commencement of their examinations next year.

“Since its launch in July, the Abosede Tomori Foundation has executed multiple impact-driven initiatives, including a health outreach benefiting 250 residents, N50,000 cash grants to 50 small and micro business owners, distribution of hundreds of food packs to indigent families, and the empowerment of 200 pupils with learning materials under its Back to Schoolinitiative.”