Foundation launches ‘project enlighten’, renews Ilupeju public library

A non-governmental organisation, the Rachisols Foundation (RSF), has launched ‘Project Enlighten,’ an initiative aimed at renovating and modernising public libraries in Lagos State, with Ilupeju public library being the first beneficiary.

The renovated library was unveiled at a ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Vice-Chairman of Odi-Olowo Council, Niyi Awodogan, and the Librarian, Mrs Kehinde Balogun.

Speaking at the event, RSF Education Appendage Lead, Anthony Agbator, explained that initiative is designed to communicate tangible and intangible aspects of education, creating a system that makes knowledge accessible and fosters awareness, empowering individuals, supporting academic success, and inspiring intellectual and personal growth.

The renovated library is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of students and book lovers in the community, providing a conducive environment for learning and intellectual growth.

The foundation’s vision is to remodel at least 10 public libraries in Lagos State by the end of 2030, as part of its education appendage plan.

Chief Executive Officer of HS Media Group, Mr Taye Ige, highlighted the importance of education, while Awodogan commended the foundation’s efforts towards improving education and literacy in Lagos State.

The event was attended by secondary school students, who participated in a quiz competition and got a first-hand experience of the renovated library.

The foundation’s initiative is expected to inspire a new generation of readers and leaders, contributing to the overall development of the community.