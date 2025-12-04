FUOYE student wins EY Young Tax Professional Competition

Winner of the EY Young Tax Professional Competition, Korede Titiloye (middle); his mother, Mrs. Kemi Titiloye with EY Partners at the presentation of prizes to participants.

A 400-level accounting student from the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Korede Titiloye, has emerged winner of this year’s EY Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY) competition.

The competition, a global initiative designed to identify and nurture exceptional talent among undergraduate students and young professionals, attracted 585 applications from over 40 higher education institutions nationwide.

The rigorous multi-stage process involved psychometric testing, written submissions on topical business issues, and virtual presentations.

The candidates were also tasked with a complex case study that required in-depth research and strategic recommendations across diverse business domains.

Associate Partner and Coordinator of the programme, Akeem Ogunseni, noted that the top 10 candidates progressed to the finale, where they presented their solutions to the panel of judges.

Addressing the finalists, Temitope Samagbeyi, EY Tax Partner, commended them, saying being a top 10 out of 585 applicants is not a mean feat.

“I urge you to keep studying hard and show yourselves approved so that you can do more.”

Samagbeyi encouraged them to continue to put their best foot forward, emphasising that the outcome of the challenge solely depended on them.

An elated Titiloye expressed his feelings of fulfilment and gratitude.

“Today, I feel very fulfilled and grateful to God. As early as 2024, when I qualified as a chartered accountant, I had to self-study, having failed taxation the first time. I have learnt to be resilient and believe in myself,” he said.

He thanked EY for the platform and the other finalists for raising the bar.

As the overall winner, Korede will represent EY Nigeria at the global level and enjoy benefits such as mentorship, internship opportunities with the EY tax team, and exclusive networking sessions, among other prizes.

The runners-up will also receive internships, branded materials, and certificates of participation, while finalists will gain access to valuable networking opportunities and career development resources.

The EY Young Tax Professional of the Year programme offers a platform for participants to showcase their technical knowledge, analytical skills, and innovative thinking in areas crucial to today’s business environment.

The programme is designed to identify and nurture exceptional talent among undergraduate students in their penultimate and final years, as well as young professionals who have interned with EY for less than a year.