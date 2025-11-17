Gov Yusuf revives three entrepreneurship institutes, admits 1,000 beneficiaries

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has revived three additional state-owned entrepreneurship institutes that were abandoned for eight years under the immediate past administration, admitting 1,000 new beneficiaries as part of efforts to empower youth and women across the state.

The reinstated institutes, the Poultry Institute, Development Journalism Institute, and Artisan Fisheries Institute, are part of the 26 entrepreneurship centres established by the state government to promote skills acquisition, job creation, and economic self-reliance.

Dr Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, Special Adviser to the Governor on Human Resources and Secretary of the Steering Committee for the 26 Entrepreneurship Institutes, said the revival of the centres reflects the governor’s commitment to human capital development and his determination to provide sustainable opportunities for the teeming youth and women of the state.

He disclosed that the Poultry Institute has enrolled 600 women, who will receive training in poultry farming, including bird breeding, feed formulation, and disease control—skills he said will significantly enhance food security and boost income generation for households in both rural and urban communities.

The Development Journalism Institute has admitted 200 aspiring journalists and digital media practitioners, who will be trained in ethical reporting, media literacy, and the effective use of digital communication tools to promote responsible journalism and civic engagement.

Similarly, the Artisan Fisheries Institute has taken in 200 small-scale and traditional fishers, who will undergo training in sustainable fishing practices, aquaculture, and fish processing techniques aimed at improving local fish production and reducing dependence on external supply chains.

Dr Ibrahim noted that since the committee’s inauguration in mid-2024, 14 institutes have been revived, with the remaining centres at various stages of completion and expected to reopen soon.

“So far, the reopened institutes have trained and empowered 3,570 youth and women,” he said, adding that ongoing training includes 600 women at the Poultry Institute, 200 at the Livestock Institute in Bagauda, 200 at the Fisheries Institute in Bagauda, 200 at the Film Institute, 200 at the Artisan Fisheries Institute in Magaga, Gwarzo Local Government Area, and another 200 at the Development Journalism Institute.

He further revealed that 250 beneficiaries have been admitted into the Informatics Institute and another 250 into the Driving Institute, with training scheduled to commence this month. With the latest admissions, the total number of beneficiaries across all revived centres now stands at 5,870.

Dr Ibrahim added that the Kano Entrepreneurship Development Institute (KEDI) is also in the process of enrolling another 250 youth and women for fresh training cycles expected to begin this month.

The revival of the institutes, he said, underscores Governor Yusuf’s commitment to expanding technical and vocational education, strengthening the local economy, and fulfilling his campaign promise to invest in human capital development.

He described the initiative as “a significant step towards achieving sustainable development goals in Kano State and building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that will support long-term economic growth.”